Cebu weather: Warm and stable weather for next 5 days – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As we head into the weekend, residents of Metro Cebu and the rest of the province can anticipate warm and stable weather conditions, according to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas Regional Services Division.

For Saturday, May 11, temperatures are projected to range from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Winds blowing from the east-northeast direction at speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour (KPH) are expected to provide a gentle breeze across the region.

The coastal waters are forecasted to experience slight to moderate conditions, with wave heights ranging from 0.8 to 1.3 meters.

While the temperature may rise, residents are advised to be mindful of the heat, especially considering the maximum heat index is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity is set to fluctuate between a maximum of 77 percent at 5:00 a.m. and a minimum of 54 percent at 2:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, the Cebu weather outlook remains consistent for the following days. Similar temperature ranges of 27 to 32 degrees Celsius are forecasted for the next five days.

Winds will continue to blow from the east-northeast direction at speeds of 20 to 30 KPH, with coastal waters maintaining slight to moderate conditions.

With stable weather conditions expected over the weekend and into the next week, residents can plan outdoor activities with confidence. However, Pagasa said it is essential to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat, particularly during the peak hours of the day.

As always, Pagasa advises the public to stay updated on the latest Cebu weather forecasts and heed any advisories or warnings issued by local authorities. Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather responsibly.

