Cajes, Bueno capture SUGBU doubles event title on May 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The deadly duo of Luis Cajes and Manny Bueno captured the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Event title last Sunday, May 12, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Cajes and Bueno finished the four-game series with a total of 1,664 pinfalls. They scored 496 pinfalls in the opening game which served as their best performance.

Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut settled for second place with 1,583 pinfalls. They scored 452 pinfalls in the second game as their best outing of the tournament.

Rounding off the top three pairs of the tournament were Arthur Tapaya and Jomar Jumapao. They knocked down a total of 1,555 pinfalls, 445 of which came in the third game which served as their best outing.

The fourth place went to MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay with 1,544 pinfalls followed by Cedric Luckenwald and Uwe Schulze with 1,505 pinfalls.

The sixth to 10th placers were Vivian Padawan and GJ Buyco (1,494), Dory Enoveso and Orly Enoveso (1,432), Luke Bolongan and Ramel Velasco (1,396), Johna Calipay and Robert Sarvida (1,386), and Tessie Dante and Dodong Dante (1,352), respectively.

