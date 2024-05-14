Acting Mayor Garcia gets support of some Cebu City Councilors

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 14,2024 - 06:40 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some members of the Cebu City Council showed up at the flag raiding ceremony at Plaza Sugbu on Monday to show their support for acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Monday, May 13, was Garcia’s first day at City Hall as the acting mayor, a position that he will occupy for six months. He received his appointment papers late on Friday afternoon, May 11.

Those present were Councilors Joel Garganera, Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, Pastor “Jun” Alcover, James Anthony Cuenco, Jerry Guardo, Noel Wenceslao, and Renato “Junjun”Osmeña and SK Federation Chairman Rhea Mae Jakosalem. These Councilors were elected in May 2022 under the Barug party of suspended mayor Michael Rama.

During the gathering on Monday, Garcia acknowledged Cuenco, who attended the flag ceremony for the first time after a long time.

Daunting task

In an interview, Cuenco said that his presence at the flag ceremony was an indication of his support for Garcia’s leadership at City Hall.

He said that being acting mayor is a “daunting task.” Their presence at the flag ceremony on Monday was a “gesture” that they “are with hm (Garcia).”

“United mi, the Council. United towards his goals of doing the right thing. Mao rana. Way laing meaning ana,” Cuenco said.

“We support him in all his endeavors because we can see nga he means serious business and mao pod among gusto, we want to get things done,” he added.

‘Mura ko’g naibtan og tunok’

Meanwhile, Alcover said he was relieved with the suspension of City Administrator Collin Rosell. He was one of the seven City Hall officials who were suspended with Mayor Michael Rama.

Rosell was replaced by Lawyer Kristine Joyce Batucan, an appointee of acting mayor Garcia.

“Mura kog naibtan og tunok nga nawa nana si Atty. Collin but hopefully wa pasad ko kaila aning Atty. Kristine Batucan. Hopefully, dili mausab ang experience namo with Atty. Collin,” Alcover said.

Alcover said he personally experienced some problems in talking to Rama because they had to pass through Rosell’s office.

Even the recommendations that he submitted as the chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Agriculture, were never implemented because these remained at Rosell’s office.

Moreover, Alcover said he feels relieved with Garcia’s assurance of closer coordination with members of the City Council, an instruction that he gave Atty. Batucan during the flag raising ceremony on Monday.

“With that initial statement, nalipay mi and hopefully matul-id na ang relasyon sa City Administrator ug sa mga konsehal para lig-on, matul-id ang dagan sa kalihukan diha sa City Hall,” Alcover added.

