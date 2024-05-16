Busay accident: Drunk driver crashes into house, injuring 2 people

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 16,2024 - 12:33 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 54-year-old man crashed his pickup truck into a store and house in Lower Busay, Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2024, while drunk.

The accident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., injured two people.

The driver, Nemesio Lat Libit, 54, from Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, was taken to the police station.

According to the police report, Libit was driving towards Barangay Lahug when the incident happened.

He explained that the road was steep and had a blind curve near a restaurant.

READ: Busay accident: Wayward SUV crashes into cashier’s booth of gasoline station; 2 injured

He said he got scared when he saw another vehicle approaching, which caused him to lose control of his truck and crash into two houses/stores belonging to Flora Laurnilla Dalapo, 53, and Emma Laurnilla Codezar, 59.

According to the report, Sheila Codezar Fetiluna, 41, was with Dalapo when the vehicle hit their house/store, while Codezar was in her own store.

Fetiluna and Codezar were injured in different parts of their bodies and were taken to Cebu City Medical Center and Cebu Doctors University Hospital for treatment, respectively. Dalapo wasn’t reported injured.

Libit was held responsible by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) for not driving carefully.

He was temporarily detained for reckless driving causing injuries and property damage.

Witnesses said Libit was drunk, and alcohol bottles were found in his truck. However, TEU chief Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna said in a radio interview that the victims chose not to press charges.

They agreed to settle the issue peacefully, with Libit promising to cover medical costs and damages to the two establishments. /clorenciana

READ: Fatal shooting of 14-year-old student in Cebu an accident, says cops

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP