Suspended Mayor Rama gets ‘more’ nationwide support from city mayors

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 17,2024 - 11:32 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama continues to receive strong support and solidarity from his fellow mayors nationwide during this period.

Rama is the national president of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), an organization comprising all city mayors to foster collaboration, unity, and cooperation among the country’s cities.

Previously, at least three mayors, who are members of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), voiced their support for the suspended mayor.

Mayors Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte (Quezon City), Carmen Geraldine Rosal (Legazpi City), and Baby Armi Alvarez (Muñoz City) expressed their support in separate statements.

Recently, three more city mayors have shown their support. Mayors Luis Ferrer IV (City of General Trias), Rozzano Rufino Biazon (Muntinlupa), and Nacional Mercado (Maasin City, Southern Leyte) issued statements backing the suspended mayor.

In his statement, Ferrer described Rama as “a principled and honorable individual who demonstrates exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to serving the community.”

He urged everyone to “carefully contemplate [LCP] President Michael’s character and contributions prior to making any judgment.”

Moreover, Biazon believed that justice would prevail and the rule of law would be observed.

“We implore our countrymen not to base their opinions on the perception of others but to remain faithful to the justice system,” his statement read.

Similarly, Mercado emphasized that justice will prevail, stating, “We must bear in mind that accusations do not define a person’s life, especially that of Mayor Rama, who has spent his life in public service.”

When asked about the support from his co-mayors in the League of Cities of the Philippines, Rama instead responded by reflecting on his tenure and contributions.

“Have I committed wrong to my fellow mayors in LCP? I don’t think so… Have I shown them a bad example as a leader? I wish I have not… Have I brought them toward continuing education? Yes, I have… I believe as a president at LCP, I am very proud [of my] leadership,” Rama said during his interview on Sugboanon Channel on May 16.

