LIST: Cebu’s bets for Miss Universe PH and their competitors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu pageant fans are now very excited for the grandiose and one of the most awaited coronation nights in the Philippines’ pageant scene.

This May 22, Wednesday, at the SM MOA Arena, a new set of queens led by Miss Universe Philippines will be crowned.

Aside from the most coveted MUPh crown, also up for grab are the Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Charm Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines and Miss Cosmo Philippines titles.

Of the 53 stunning candidates competing for these crowns, five will come from the different localities in the Province of Cebu.

Let’s get to know these ladies.

Dr. Juvel Ducay, 29

This medical practitioner will represent Bantayan Island in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Ducay uses her knowledge as a licensed medical doctor and registered pharmacist to serve her community by ensuring the healthcare and well-being of her fellow Cebuanos.

Kris Tiffany Janson, 34

A seasoned beauty queen, Janson broke age barriers after she was crowned Miss Universe Cebu. Her experience as a TV host also helped her to inspire other women.

Janson stands her ground and dedicates her work as a a public servant to empower women.

Victoria Leslie Ingram, 27

This singing beauty queen advocates for health equity. She wants to champion “Healthcare for All.”

Ingram, a talented singer-song writer, is also a registered nurse with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Josephine Paaske, 21

After she returned to the Philippines from Denmark, Paaske was determined to make a mark for herself by putting her creative mind to work and transform secondhand garments to new and stylish ones.

She also enjoys taking care of farm animals with her family.

Kim Irish Placibe, 19

Placibe is the youngest candidate from Cebu Province.

According to her Empire.PH biography, Placibe is one of the first female holders of the National Certificate 2 in plumbing. She is also a student leader who proudly sell dishes with her grandmother as she also helps her in sweeping the streets in their place in Toledo City.

This year’s Miss Universe Philippines candidates are making it more inspiring for beauty queen aspirants to also take charge of their own dreams.

With the youngest candidate aged 18-years-old and the oldest at 39, nothing can stop these women from pursing their dreams and fighting for their respective advocacies by using their beauty and wit on the pageant stage.

Here is a complete list of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates:

Elaine Bernales, 23, Albay

Kymberlee Street, 25, Australia

Yvonnce Catamco, 22, Bacolod City

Victoria Velasquez Vincent, 28, Bacoor

Juvel Mangubat Ducay, 29, Bantayan Island, Cebu

Mariztella Lat, 23, Batangas

Tarah Valencia, 22, Baguio

Bianca Gaviola, 24, Bohol

Natasha Jane Bajuyo, 22, Bukidnon

Chelsea Manalo, 24, Bulacan

Daniel Alcantara Villar, 25, Cabanatuan

Lynn Eirene Lomongo, 18, Cagayan De Oro

Stacey Daniella Gabriel, 26, Cainta

Rosy / Rosa Rethiana, 23, Camiguin

Dia Maté, 22, Cavite

Kris Tiffany Janson, 34, Cebu

Maria Isabel Pelayo, 24, Davao City

Joanna Concepcion Puyod Yulo, 39, Davao Region

Matea Mahal Smith, 22, Florida

Patricia Bianca Tapia, 25, Hawaii

Alexie Brooks, 22, Iloilo City

Phoebe Arrianna Torita, 18, Kananga

Alexandra Rosales, 27, Laguna

Angel Rose Tambal, 25, Leyte

Rikki Abuel Dela Pena, 25, Lucban

Victoria Leslie Ingram, 27, Mandaue

Ysabel Macuja, 20, Manila

Elle Valderama Hollman, 32, Mariveles

Mary Yasol, 32, Miami

Mary Rose Andal Guiral, 23 Naic, Cavite

Kayla Carter, 27, Northern California

Maica Cabling Martinez, 30, Nueva Ecija

Zoleil Mellane Taño, 23, Oriental Mindoro

Hershey Mhae Senit, 18, Pagadian

Raven Doctor, 18, Palawan

Cyrille Payumo, 26, Pampanga

Grace Jineah Chua Lumague, 22, Pangasinan

Selena Reyes, 38, Pasig City

Cam Lagmay, 31, Quezon City

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, 26, Quezon Province

Stephanie Faye Gerona, 27, Quirino

Eunice Deza, 23, San Pablo Laguna

Joshell De Ocampo, 26, Siargao

Jet Hammond, 25, Southern California

Jenina Anne Lui, 21, Sydney

Tamara Ocier, 23, Tacloban

Christi Lynn Landrito McGarry, 33, Taguig

Josephine Paaske, 21, Talisay, Cebu

Kim Irish Placibe, 19, Toledo

Zhyra Mae Cabalza 20, Tuguegarao

Christina Dela Cruz Chalk, 30, United Kingdom

Denise Nicole or Denise, 29, Virginia, USA

Anita, 22, Zambales

