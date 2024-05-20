LIST: Cebu’s bets for Miss Universe PH and their competitors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu pageant fans are now very excited for the grandiose and one of the most awaited coronation nights in the Philippines’ pageant scene.
This May 22, Wednesday, at the SM MOA Arena, a new set of queens led by Miss Universe Philippines will be crowned.
Aside from the most coveted MUPh crown, also up for grab are the Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Charm Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines and Miss Cosmo Philippines titles.
Of the 53 stunning candidates competing for these crowns, five will come from the different localities in the Province of Cebu.
Let’s get to know these ladies.
Dr. Juvel Ducay, 29
This medical practitioner will represent Bantayan Island in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024.
Ducay uses her knowledge as a licensed medical doctor and registered pharmacist to serve her community by ensuring the healthcare and well-being of her fellow Cebuanos.
Kris Tiffany Janson, 34
A seasoned beauty queen, Janson broke age barriers after she was crowned Miss Universe Cebu. Her experience as a TV host also helped her to inspire other women.
Janson stands her ground and dedicates her work as a a public servant to empower women.
Victoria Leslie Ingram, 27
This singing beauty queen advocates for health equity. She wants to champion “Healthcare for All.”
Ingram, a talented singer-song writer, is also a registered nurse with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.
Josephine Paaske, 21
After she returned to the Philippines from Denmark, Paaske was determined to make a mark for herself by putting her creative mind to work and transform secondhand garments to new and stylish ones.
She also enjoys taking care of farm animals with her family.
Kim Irish Placibe, 19
Placibe is the youngest candidate from Cebu Province.
According to her Empire.PH biography, Placibe is one of the first female holders of the National Certificate 2 in plumbing. She is also a student leader who proudly sell dishes with her grandmother as she also helps her in sweeping the streets in their place in Toledo City.
This year’s Miss Universe Philippines candidates are making it more inspiring for beauty queen aspirants to also take charge of their own dreams.
With the youngest candidate aged 18-years-old and the oldest at 39, nothing can stop these women from pursing their dreams and fighting for their respective advocacies by using their beauty and wit on the pageant stage.
Here is a complete list of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates:
Elaine Bernales, 23, Albay
Kymberlee Street, 25, Australia
Yvonnce Catamco, 22, Bacolod City
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, 28, Bacoor
Juvel Mangubat Ducay, 29, Bantayan Island, Cebu
Mariztella Lat, 23, Batangas
Tarah Valencia, 22, Baguio
Bianca Gaviola, 24, Bohol
Natasha Jane Bajuyo, 22, Bukidnon
Chelsea Manalo, 24, Bulacan
Daniel Alcantara Villar, 25, Cabanatuan
Lynn Eirene Lomongo, 18, Cagayan De Oro
Stacey Daniella Gabriel, 26, Cainta
Rosy / Rosa Rethiana, 23, Camiguin
Dia Maté, 22, Cavite
Kris Tiffany Janson, 34, Cebu
Maria Isabel Pelayo, 24, Davao City
Joanna Concepcion Puyod Yulo, 39, Davao Region
Matea Mahal Smith, 22, Florida
Patricia Bianca Tapia, 25, Hawaii
Alexie Brooks, 22, Iloilo City
Phoebe Arrianna Torita, 18, Kananga
Alexandra Rosales, 27, Laguna
Angel Rose Tambal, 25, Leyte
Rikki Abuel Dela Pena, 25, Lucban
Victoria Leslie Ingram, 27, Mandaue
Ysabel Macuja, 20, Manila
Elle Valderama Hollman, 32, Mariveles
Mary Yasol, 32, Miami
Mary Rose Andal Guiral, 23 Naic, Cavite
Kayla Carter, 27, Northern California
Maica Cabling Martinez, 30, Nueva Ecija
Zoleil Mellane Taño, 23, Oriental Mindoro
Hershey Mhae Senit, 18, Pagadian
Raven Doctor, 18, Palawan
Cyrille Payumo, 26, Pampanga
Grace Jineah Chua Lumague, 22, Pangasinan
Selena Reyes, 38, Pasig City
Cam Lagmay, 31, Quezon City
Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, 26, Quezon Province
Stephanie Faye Gerona, 27, Quirino
Eunice Deza, 23, San Pablo Laguna
Joshell De Ocampo, 26, Siargao
Jet Hammond, 25, Southern California
Jenina Anne Lui, 21, Sydney
Tamara Ocier, 23, Tacloban
Christi Lynn Landrito McGarry, 33, Taguig
Josephine Paaske, 21, Talisay, Cebu
Kim Irish Placibe, 19, Toledo
Zhyra Mae Cabalza 20, Tuguegarao
Christina Dela Cruz Chalk, 30, United Kingdom
Denise Nicole or Denise, 29, Virginia, USA
Anita, 22, Zambales
