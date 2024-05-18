Cebu FC squares off with PHL Air Force in PFL on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will host the Philippine Air Force (PAF) FC in their sixth scheduled match in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday, May 19, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

The Gentle Giants are eyeing back-to-back victories, following their 3-1 win against Taguig FC last May 12, at the same venue.

They are currently ranked No. 4 in the 15-team standings with 12 points from four wins and one defeat.

Meanwhile, the airmen of the PAF FC are ranked 12th in the league with one win and five defeats for three points.

AFC Champions

Cebu FC head coach Memis Ozata is confident enough that they will defend their home turf in tomorrow’s match that will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

“I trust all my players, I hope so, tomorrow, we enjoy the game, and play very well,” said Ozata during the pre-match presser on Saturday, May 18.

“We played five games, we only lost one against Kaya, I hope this year, we play for the AFC Champions, if we can’t win the championship in the PFL, we’re looking at second place to make still in the AFC.”

Also joining Ozata during the presser was one of Cebu FC’s goalkeepers, Jun Badelic Jr.

For Badelic, they are more than ready to face the airmen in tomorrow’s match. He also mentioned that they’re more motivated this PFL season after their AFC Cup campaign last year.

“We’re excited for tomorrow’s game, the boys are ready after the last game. I think we were more motivated than last year. We’ve already experienced competing in the AFC last year, and now the boys are motivated to play again in the AFC. We want to become champions also,” said Badelic.

