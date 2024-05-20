Ahong Chan is new RPOC-7 chairman

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is the new chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Central Visayas (RPOC-7).

Chan’s appointment by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was announced by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Monday, May 20.

He will fill the position that had been left vacant since the death of former RPOC-7 chairman and Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella in November 2021.

READ: Mayor Ahong highlights quality healthcare in SOCA

The RPOC, that consist of members coming from both the private and public sectors, is mandated to formulate plans, monitor the implementation of peace and order programs and assess the prevailing situations related to public safety.

READ: Mayor Chan inspects construction of Pangan-an bridge

In a social media post, Chan expressed his gratitude for the trust that President Marcos gave.

Chan believes that his appointment as the RPOC-7 chairman was a result of the various recognition that Lapu-Lapu City received in relation to peace and order.

READ: RPOC tackles insurgency, crimes for last quarterly meeting in 2019

“Gani, kita ang syudad nga nagpadayong nag-numero uno sa pinaka-ubos og crime rate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Marcos also appointed Ariane Yap as the newest member of the Lapu-Lapu City to replace her father, the late Councilor Nelson Yap.

Nelson died from heart attack in January 2023.

In the same post, Chan congratulated Ariane on her appointment.

“Kahibaw gyud ko Kons. Ariane nga malipayon kaayu ang imong Papa nga nagtan-aw sa imong kalampusan karon nga imong giduyogan sa imong walay puas nga paningkamot ug kinasingkasing nga pagpanerbisyo,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP