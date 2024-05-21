Embracing the rapids of Cagayan de Oro’s Whitewater Rafting

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A city known for so many things like its love for cars, good food, and some heritage sites that would entice travelers to marvel at the beauty of the City of Golden Friendship, Cagayan de Oro.

Cagayan de Oro is the capital of Misamis Oriental and has been booming over the years as one of the chosen stops of travelers traversing Mindanao by land.

Different industries have found their home in this quiet city.

But Cagayan de Oro has been put on the maps of all adventure junkies over the years because it offers something unique.

Cagayan de Oro: Whitewater Rafting Capital

Cagayan de Oro is the home of the famous Whitewater Rafting in the Philippines.

Dubbed the “Whitewater Rafting Capital” in the country, Cagayan de Oro takes pride in its all-year-round rafting experience.

Today, there are four major rafting companies ready to bring adrenaline junkies out for a wild and fun ride at the Cagayan River.

There are two courses to choose from: either the 14 rapids or the 21 rapids. If you choose to experience the 14 rapids, it will take you at least two to three hours to complete the 12-kilometer course. It takes about three to four hours to complete the course with 21 rapids.

Starting point: Barangay Mambuaya

The starting point for the 12 rapids is at Barangay Mambuaya, which is approximately 45 minutes from the city.

Within the hours of riding the raft, you get to marvel at the limestone formations, and different kinds of fauna and flora along the riverbanks.

CDN Digital was able to ride with the tour guides from CDO Bugsay River Rafting, who ensured their guests a fun and safe whitewater rafting adventure.

Safety first

Before hopping on the rafts, Carl, one of the guides gave a safety briefing to all guests, and instructions that they would have to follow along the course.

Guests were reminded to be mindful of their belongings if they were bringing dry bags with them as water currents can get stronger and rapids can get a little crazy too.

Drinking water is a must to fight the heat from the activity.

Instructions like paddling on the queue of the guide are one, locking the feet when passing through rapids, and rewarding yourselves after each rapid by raising your paddles when your guide says, “High five.”

Cagayan River: Catch basin of all 26 tributaries

Francis, one of the guides, shared that the Cagayan River serves as the catch basin of all 26 tributaries around the area. These tributaries allow this extreme sport in Cagayan de Oro to be done all year round. From July to December would be the ideal months to experience whitewater rafting in Cagayan de Oro, he added.

Rapids are at least 10 to 15 minutes apart from each other, giving guests time to relax and just cruise along the river. In some areas where it is deep enough, guests can take a plunge into the cold water for a few minutes before getting back up on the raft.

The rushing sound of the waters may be a little intimidating for others, but worry not, because all the water rafting guides have been trained on how to navigate the river safely.

Rafting operators also conduct river checks after heavy rains and floods because some of the rocks may have moved and can be dangerous for guests. With this, they may have to change how they would go through the course or the rapid.

Whitewater rafting: Pride and joy of Cagayan de Oro

Whitewater rafting in Cagayan de Oro gives you the best of both worlds. You get to ensure a serene place while the waters are still calm and steady and put your vocal cords and muscles to the test when it’s time to paddle past the rapids.

For more than 20 years of welcoming guests to experience this unique adventure, whitewater rafting has been the pride and joy of Cagayan de Oro bringing each guest to another dimension of fun and adventure.

Picture yourself gliding down the Cagayan River with its cool waters splashing against your skin as you paddle and take in the view of the lush greenery and rock formations surrounding you.

At just 1,400 to 2,000 pesos per person, this thrilling escapade is within reach for anyone craving an unforgettable journey.