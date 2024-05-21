Cordova bans karaoke use after 10 p.m.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The use of karaoke machines, sound systems and other similar devices will no longer be allowed after 10 p.m. in the Municipality of Cordova.

The prohibition is contained in an ordinance authored by Councilor Remar Baguio and which members of the municipal council passed in April.

Baguio’s ordinance took effect on Monday, May 20.

Under the ordinance, the use of karaoke machines and other devices that produce loud sounds will only be allowed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Atoa kining gimugna nga ordinansa para paghatag og igong respeto sa atong mga silingan nga gusto mopahuway o dili gusto matugaw sa ilang pagkatulog o kadtong gusto lamang nga malinawon ilang palibot,” Baguio said.

Violators of the ordinance will be given a verbal warning for the first offense. A fine of P1, 000 or imprisonment for one month or both will be imposed on second time violators upon the discretion of the court.

Third time offenders will be fined P2, 000 and/or imprisoned for two months.

However, exemptions to the karaoke ban will be allowed every December 24 and 31, during Cordova’s fiesta celebration every August 15 and 16 and during the fiesta celebration of its 13 barangays.

During said occasions, the use of karaoke machines and sound systems will be allowed until 2 a.m. of the next day.

“The sound volume of said device must be at a level where fun and enjoyment exist, but not too loud that merits complaints from neighbors. Hence it must not exceed 90 dB throughout the duration of its use,” read part of the ordinance.

Cordova residents may raise their complaints on loud music before the Barangay Public Safety Officer (BPSO) or the Cordova Police Station.

