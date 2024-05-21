Taduran-Shigeoka world title duel set in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minimumweight top contender Pedro “Kid Pedro Heneral” Taduran finally gets his world title shot against the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka on June 28, at the Otsu City in Shiga, Japan.

This was announced by Viva Promotions of Brendan Gibbons, the son of MP Promotions’ top honcho Sean Gibbons, through their Facebook page, Viva Promotions.

Taduran earned the world title shot after beating PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Jake Amparo by unanimous decision last December 2023 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Ironically, Amparo fought for a world title ahead of Taduran earlier this year. It was after Amparo was tapped by Shigeoka as a last-minute replacement for ArAr Andales in the former’s title defense last March 31 in Nagoya, Japan.

Amparo went on to lose by knockout in the early round.

IBF title

This time, Taduran finally has his chance to reassert himself as a world champion. He will try to dethrone Shigeoka and reclaim the IBF world minimumweight title he once held in 2019.

Taduran lost the IBF title to countryman Rene Mark Cuarto twice in their storied ring rivalry.

The 27-year-old Taduran of Libon, Albay redeemed himself and climbed back into the world rankings to earn a world title shot.

Taduran has 16 wins with 12 knockouts, four losses, and one draw on his resume.

Meanwhile, Shigeoka, 24, will make his second title defense after snatching the title from Cuarto last year.

Shigeoka is unbeaten in 11 fights with nine knockouts.

