House approves Frasco’s affordable funeral service bill on 2nd reading

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A proposal by 5th District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco to allow every Filipino family access to affordable and decent caskets for their department family members was approved on second reading during the plenary session of the House of Representatives on Monday, May 20.

“By passing the Affordable Funeral Service Act, the dignity of every Filipino is upheld, no matter the income class, and, equitable access to affordable funeral services is assured, alleviating the pain and sorrow that inevitably comes with death,” Frasco said in his sponsorship speech.

“Therein lies the great injustice that the State must correct, if it is to uphold its duty, to protect the human dignity that every Filipino is entitled to, in life and, in death,” he added.

Funeral service

House Bill No. 102 or “An Act Providing for Funeral Services to Indigents, and Appropriating Funds Therefor” will be called the “Affordable Funeral Service Act” if passed into law.

It aims to “alleviate the burden carried by grieving Filipino families, especially those living in abject poverty.”

Under Frasco’s proposed legislation, funeral homes will be required to make available decent caskets that would cost not more than P20,000.

“For this amount, the family of the deceased may avail of funeral services that include, among others, mortuary services, the provision of casket or coffin to hold the deceased, and other related services.”

Cost of dying

Frasco’s proposal will also mandate the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to monitor and regulate the prices of funeral services and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to extend funeral/burial or financial assistance to qualified applicants.

In his sponsorship speech, Frasco said that “the cost of dying in the Philippines exacerbate the situation of many Filipino families who are burdened with the unconscionable funeral expenses.”

Thus, there is a need for a “legislative intervention to heed the cry of families grieving the death of a loved one while being driven to financial distress and even debt.”

