Dead fetus found in vacant lot in Subangdaku, Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Police in Mandaue City are looking for whoever dumped a dead fetus in a vacant lot at the North Reclamation Area in Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

The fetus, a boy, was believed to be between eight to nine months old. It was placed inside a shoe box that was on a maroon colored bag, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

Villarojo said a concerned citizen called the police station in Brgy. Centro to report the discovery of the fetus on a vacant lot near Northdrive located along Ouano Avenue at the NRA at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Hopefully naa tay makita sa CCTV or naay makagive og information kung kinsay owner ana nga bag, kinsa pod ang possible nga inahan ani’ng bata nga namatay,” said Villaro.

Villarojo said they will be filing an infanticide complaint as soon as they identify whoever left the fetus there.

Police and personnel of the Subangdaku Emergency Response Team retrieved the dead fetus which they later on turned over to the City Social Welfare and Services for its burial.

