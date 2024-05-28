Intchess Asia Series eyes September return

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Young Cebuano woodpushers have something to look forward to this year as the Intchess Asia Series – Cebu League eyes a bigger and better chess tournament.

This was according to its organizer, International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, after wrapping up last weekend’s Intchess Asia Series – Cebu League at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Although the tournament was exclusive to the “Think Like A GM Group,” it drew some of the best young chess prospects in the region, who competed in various categories.

Due to the tournament’s success, IM Yap is planning to hold another tournament to continue exposing youngsters to top-notch chess competitions.

This time, it’s going to be a bigger one — an Asian Youth-level tournament and an online chess tournament to accommodate foreign players.

“Our next plan is an Asian youth tournament in September, unya online pud makaduwa international events sa future para maka produce titled players,” said IM Yap who also played for the Toledo Xignex Trojans.

“We would like to thank Intchess Asia once again for supporting our program aimed at developing youth into strong chess players and, more importantly, into successful individuals. We also thank the parents, guardians, and coaches for supporting their kids and helping them engage in sports. To the students who continually practice and strive for improvement, we are proud of you.”

IM Yap was part of the Trojans team that finished as first runners-up in the recently concluded Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference.

In the rapid category, Aarav Kale topped the competition. He pocketed a P3,000 purse and a trophy for scoring a perfect 5.0 in the five-round competition.

Trailing Kale in second and third places were Drake Lester Basaca and Khlarens Klintgem Cacanog, respectively.

Basaca and Cacanog scored four points apiece but were ranked according to their total accumulated tie-break points. They, like Kale, received cash prizes according to their final rankings.

In the blitz competition, Thai woodpusher Phuwin Lhuwakul emerged as the champion by scoring a perfect 5.0 points, with Basaca settling for second place again, while Alexia Marthea Lozada landed in third place.

Lastly, Team 1 ruled the team battle category.

