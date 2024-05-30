Mining firms prioritizes environmental protection and community empowerment

Representatives from various mining organizations recently convened to launch “Living with a Brighter Future,” a documentary aimed at raising awareness about responsible mining practices.

The initiative, part of the Better Mining, Brighter Future campaign, is a collaborative effort involving multiple industry associations. These include the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, the Philippine Nickel Industry Association, the Chamber of Mines – Caraga; the Alliance of Responsible Miners and Operators – Visayas, the Eastern Rizal Miners Association; the Mindanao Association of Responsible Quarry Operators Foundation, Inc., and the Philippine Mining & Exploration Association.

The documentary features real-life stories of the people who have seen firsthand the contributions of the industry not only in their personal lives but also in their communities. Most of these beneficiaries, including community leaders, were originally opposed to mining. However, through regular engagement, communication, consultation, and proper implementation of programs, their reservations about mining changed.

Caring for the environment

Remy Navarro, the President of the Nipa Small Farmers and Fisherfolks Association in Iloilo, initially had reservations about the potential environmental impact of the mining operations on their livelihood. However, the group came to recognize the efforts of Montepiedra Aggregates Corporation (MAC) in the conservation of a Marine Protected Area in their area.

“Sa amin po, sa mga mangingisda, ito po ‘yung binigay nila na mga bangka. Nag-umpisa noong 2021 ay lima. Ngayon, labindalawa na. May kasunod pa ‘yung programa nila sa bangka – ‘yung Marine Protected Area. Tuloy-tuloy ‘yun na tulong. ‘Yung Marine Protected Area ngayon ang pinopondohan naman nila para mapalapit na lang dito sa amin ‘yung kinukuhanan ng isda,” Mr. Navarro shared.

(For us fisherfolk, these are the boats that they give us. It started in 2021 with five [boats]. Now, [we have] 12. There’s also a follow-up to their program on providing boats – the Marine Protected Area. The assistance [provided] is continuing. The Marine Protected Area now is what they are funding so that we can fish closer.)

Ensuring environmental protection on both land and water plays a big part in the operations of MAC.

Engr. Francis Felizardo, President of the company, stressed that their company goes beyond what is required by the government. Apart from supporting the livelihood of fisherfolk in their beneficiary community, the company also plants over a thousand trees annually, which is well above what is required in their mineral processing permit.

According to the data provided by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), as of December 2023, the mining industry has planted more than 50 million seedlings covering almost 45 thousand hectares of land. Of these, approximately 90% of the planted trees have survived. Mining companies have also provided PHP 387.81 billion for environmental protection and enhancement programs to ensure potential environmental impacts are mitigated.

Junel Garcia, Mine Environmental Protection Enhancement Officer of Platinum Group Metals Corporation (PGMC) shared that he wants to show to the community that the mining area will be properly rehabilitated. He believes that the negative perception about mining stems from the industry’s past.

Nericel Daulayan, Environment Manager of OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. (OGPI), echoed the responsible mining companies’ commitment to the environment sharing that in OGPI, they have been undertaking progressive rehabilitation. According to Nericel, their company will not wait for the mines to close before they start to rehabilitate.

Respect and support for IP culture

Indigenous peoples in the Philippines are an integral part of the nation’s cultural heritage and social fabric. With a rich tapestry of distinct languages, traditions, and customs, these communities have inhabited the Philippine archipelago for centuries, maintaining a deep connection to their ancestral lands and natural resources.

As the Philippines strives towards inclusive and sustainable development, it is essential to recognize and uphold the rights of indigenous peoples, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their cultural heritage is preserved for future generations.

Tribal leader Datu Renante Boklas of the Mamanwa Tribe of Surigao del Norte emphasized the importance of preserving their rich cultural heritage. With the assistance provided by PGMC, they are able to continue to practice their tradition.

“Yung pagsasayaw namin, tapos ‘yung pag awit namin, nandoon pa rin. Tsaka ‘yung pagsalita namin, isa din yun, sinusuportahan din kami ng company,” share Datu Boklas.

(Our dance and our singing, it’s still there. And the language we speak. That’s also one that’s supported by the company.)

Up North in Nueva Vizcaya, OGPI, through the leadership of its President Atty. Joan Adaci-Cattiling, continues to implement their IP Culture Revitalization Program which ensures that indigenous peoples are able to practice their culture and pass it on to the younger generation.

According to the data coming from the MGB, over 6.7 million residents have benefitted from the protection of socio-cultural values component of the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

Investing in the youth

Education provides pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, and economic stability, enabling individuals to lift themselves out of poverty and contribute meaningfully to their communities. However, not everyone can afford quality education, that is why in Claver, Surigao del Norte, Hon. Leah D. Patan, Vice-Mayor acknowledges the contribution of the industry for providing college assistance especially those in need.

Vice Mayor Patan shared, “For us here in Claver, education is very expensive. Walang opportunity ang mga kabataan dito to go to school. But when a few years ago, the mining industry opened its college assistance for Clavernons, parang nabuhayan kami.”

(For us here in Claver, education is very expensive. The youth here have no opportunity to go to school. But when a few years ago, the mining industry opened its college assistance for Clavernons, it felt like we were given a new hope.)

Under the education component of the SDMP, over 1.1 million have benefited from the assistance provided by the industry across the country, according to the MGB.

These programs include scholarships, financial and school assistance, construction and renovation of school buildings, and provisions of school supplies and learning materials to name a few.

Further illustrating the support received from the SDMP, Mechelou Cuartero, a teacher from Hayanggabon Elementary School in Surigao del Norte shared that the school now has laptops and desktops.

“Dati, chalk and board lang kami. Wala kaming magagamit na mga technology equipment sa pagtuturo. Hanggang nanunuod lang kami sa TV. Pero dahil sa tulong ng mining industry, nakamit namin o naranasan din namin ang paggamit ng technology dahil binibigyan nila kami ng computers, laptops, desktops,” Teacher Mechelou said.

(Before, we were just using chalk and board. We did not have technology equipment to use for teaching. We only watched TV. But because of the assistance provided by the mining industry, we were able to achieve or rather experience the use of technology because they provided us with computers, laptops, desktops.)

Community Engagement

SDMPs serve as a collaborative platform where mining companies, the local government, and the community come together to bridge the gaps in both physical and social infrastructures within the communities they operate in. Through regular consultations with the host and neighboring communities, mining projects are able to meet the needs of residents and offer impactful solutions that yield both immediate and long-term benefits.

Hon. Millard Villanueva, the Municipal Mayor of Concepcion, Iloilo stressed the importance of proper coordination of the mining companies with the local government. He believes a better future for the communities if good mining practices are implemented.

“We have to make an agreement that all of the activities should be, what we call, proper coordination with the local government. If we could implement good mining practices, we’ll promote a better future for the community,” Mayor Villanueva highlighted.

The future of the industry

As the world’s 5th most mineralized country, the nation has an opportunity to take advantage of what the industry can contribute to both the local and national economy.

Responsible mining presents an unparalleled opportunity to stimulate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and drive infrastructure development. Placing foremost priority on environmental protection and sustainability, the industry’s commitment to responsible mining ensures that the bounty derived from the earth is matched by the industry’s contribution to its preservation, paving the foundation for a brighter future for the Philippines.

Watch the Living with a Brighter Future documentary through this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxBV9meifBM

