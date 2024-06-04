Kanlaon volcano eruption: More than 1,000 residents flee homes in Negros

BACOLOD CITY — Farming villages near Kanlaon Volcano in two towns and two cities in Negros Occidental and one city in Negros Oriental have been emptied of their more than 1,000 residents, who were evacuated by authorities. The evacuation of the residents had been done since Monday when Kanlaon Volcano started spewing voluminous ash and rocks.

Evacuees include at least 85 families (393 individuals) in La Carlota City, seven families (50 individuals) in Bago City, 104 families (371 residents in Pontevedra town, and 56 families (257 individuals) in La Castellana town, all in Negros Occidental.

In Negros Oriental, 47 families (146 individuals) were evacuated from Barangays Masulog, Pula, Lumapao, and Malaiba in Canlaon City.

Mayor Rhummyla Nicor Mangilimutan of La Castellana, which is located at the base of the Kanlaon Volcano, said the evacuees, mostly from farming communities near the volcano, left behind their farm animals amid heavy ashfall and a strong smell of sulfur on Monday night.

They were also scared that the eruptions would worsen, she added.

So far, the volcano appeared to have calmed down and the smell of sulfur had reduced, she added.

Flights to and from the Bacolod Silay Airport have been canceled because of the danger of ash from the volcano.

Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said they were closely monitoring the situation as the smell of sulfur from Kanlaon had reached some barangays.

Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson also raised the blue alert to put on standby all personnel, equipment, and food and non-food items to assist residents.

