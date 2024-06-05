Seda Central Bloc Cebu crushes Amethyst Boutique Hotel Cebu with a 76-point blowout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another lopsided win unfolded on Tuesday evening, June 4, in the ongoing Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024’s basketball event, as Seda Central Bloc Cebu annihilated Amethyst Boutique Hotel Cebu at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street in Cebu City.

Seda Central Bloc Cebu stole the spotlight in Tuesday’s hardcourt action with their dominant performance, beating Amethyst Boutique Hotel Cebu by 76 points, 108-32.

Marcus Fuentes top-scored for Seda with 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Steve Castro also had 15 points, six assists, and one rebound. Albertan Potenciosa added a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Adrian Padilla and Harold Cortes scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the winning squad.

Meanwhile, Shangri-La’s Mactan Cebu grabbed its second straight win by routing Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, 92-43.

Jonathan Canceran fired 17 points with six rebounds and one steal, while Jose Tabaloc added 11 points, eight boards, two assists, and three steals to power Shangri-La.

Nicolas Magat and Jonathan Bacalso contributed 10 points each as Shangri-La assumed temporary leadership with a clean 2-0 (win-loss) record.

On the other hand, Marco Polo Plaza also enjoyed a lopsided win, trouncing Montebello Villa Hotel, 66-33, while Diamond Suites & Residences slammed Bluewater Maribago Resort, 79-62.

Gabriel Olieta finished with 12 points, four steals, three assists, and one rebound, while teammate Owen Osorio had 11 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Diamond Suites’ Jerome Ysolona unloaded 23 points with two assists, one rebound, and one steal, while Arnel Suan tallied 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists in their win.

Also winning on Tuesday evening was Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, which beat Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, 52-45.

Joven Inoc led Plantation Bay with 11 points and three rebounds, while Joselito Aranda had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

