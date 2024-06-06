Watsons makes a big MOA comeback with exciting store upgrades and finds!

Step into an immersive retail environment and discover a wide range of the best in health and beauty at Watsons’ big comeback in SM Mall of Asia.

Our big comeback in SM Mall of Asia is a testament to Watsons’ promise and continuous efforts to improve our service and empower customers to look good, do good, and feel great. We invite everyone to discover the elevated Watsons at the SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall and experience immersive shopping and excellent services to help you fulfill any health or beauty needs. Jared De Guzman

Watsons’ Customer Director



With elevated interiors, dynamic store features, and curated skincare, health, and make-up selections, Watsons continues to evolve and offer a remarkable shopping experience for its customers.

Watsons, the Philippines’ most-loved health and beauty retailer, recently unveiled its big comeback at its original spot in SM Mall of Asia Main Mall. Named Watsons SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall, the latest concept store includes an expansive area with sections showcasing various ways to enhance the shopping experience at Watsons.

The Watsons SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall’s beauty zone offers a wide selection of beauty and skincare products from premium and handpicked brands featuring skincare favorite and makeup marvels. Explore the extensive range of Watsons-owned brands, including health essentials and personal care products that are of great quality and come at affordable prices.

The store also provides holistic health and wellness experiences through its Pharmacy section. Get vitamins, supplements, OTC, and prescription medications which offer generic and branded medicines as guided by Watsons’ Pharmacists to ensure access to products in support of one’s well-being.

green at the Sustainability zone and discover eco-friendly products that also care for the environment. The store gives customers an interactive experience with its Sustainability advocacy. The Sustainable Choices section includes a refilling station of select Naturals by Watsons products, an extensive selection of Clean Beauty products, Better Packaging products, Refill packs, and products made from ethically sourced ingredients, each item exemplifying Watsons’ dedication to reducing its environmental impact while still prioritizing customer satisfaction.

The upgraded store further levels up the shopping experience with an immersive and interactive O+O (Offline plus Online) experience for its customers. Experience hassle-free shopping at the self-checkout counters. Watsons Club members enjoy special offers and unbeatable deals for each purchase. Shopping is also made more convenient with Watsons’ Online Express delivery service which allows customers to have their products delivered right to their doorsteps in 3 hours, while the Click & Collect Express gives an option to pick up orders at the store within 30 mins.

“Our big comeback in SM Mall of Asia is a testament to Watsons’ promise and continuous efforts to improve our service and empower customers to look good, do good, and feel great,” said Jared De Guzman, Watsons’ Customer Director. “We invite everyone to discover the elevated Watsons at the SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall and experience immersive shopping and excellent services to help you fulfil any health or beauty needs,” De Guzman added.

Visit the new Watsons concept store at the Level 1, North Main Mall, SM Mall of Asia. Enjoy exclusive promos and discounts by becoming a Watsons Club Member. Just download the Watsons app at http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp or visit any Watsons Store nationwide to see the latest happenings in the world of health and beauty.

Keep up with the latest news and events from Watson. Follow @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Watsons volunteer moms bring their compassionate hearts and healing hands to communities through their dedicated volunteer work