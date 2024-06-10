Mandaue City traffic violators to be arraigned soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Around 10 to 15 traffic violators in Mandaue City have been scheduled for arraignment proceedings by the court.

Hyll Retuya, assistant department head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that the criminal cases filed against traffic violators have been elevated to the Regional Trial Court.

Retuya mentioned that this is the first batch of violators for whom they have filed criminal cases at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office.

He also noted that TEAM has already been summoned by the court for the arraignment schedules, which is why they have called upon their traffic enforcers to stand as witnesses.

“Lipay na kaayo ta kay naa nay bunga ang atoang kahago ba, mao na siyay first step mahitabo nga ma-issuehan sila og bench warrant,” said Retuya.

An arraignment is the time in a criminal proceeding when you have an opportunity to plead guilty, no contest, or not guilty. Generally, you can either admit the violation and pay the fine, or tell the court you’d like to fight the ticket at a trial.

If they fail to appear or settle, they may be issued a bench warrant by the court, said Retuya.

Retuya also mentioned that traffic violators may pay and settle their penalties ahead of the arraignment.

He added that most of the violations were for reckless driving.

The TEAM assistant department head said that, in total, they have already filed criminal cases against over 50 traffic violators and are still preparing to file cases for another batch of erring drivers.

Retuya emphasized that they are strictly filing cases because many drivers tend to neglect the citation tickets issued to them.

Retuya stressed that they are not after the money collected but are filing cases to discipline drivers and ensure adherence to the city’s traffic rules.

