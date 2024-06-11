Cebu City collects higher market revenue from Jan-April 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the City Markets (OCM) reported a higher market revenue of P48 million for the period January to April this year.

In a report by Cebu City News, OCM Head Robert Barquilla, said that their collected revenue this time is higher compared to last year.

“Dako-dako na gyud ang atong increase sa atoang market nga collection. Sa four months lang na,” Barquilla said.

Barquilla added that he hopes the OCM will reach its revenue target of P150 million by the end of the year.

Barquilla said that among the main contributors to the high collection of Cebu City market revenue were the unauthorized extension of stalls and e-bikes.

With this, Barquilla said their office always reminds the vendors and e-bike drivers to follow the OCM guidelines.

“The more nga violation nga nakuan sa mga vendors, the more sad nga collection ang atong makuha pero mao na, pahimangno lang siguro sa mga vendors nga musubay lang gyud sila sa balaod permanente kay daily man ang atong operations sa mga vendors nya di man lang ingon nga dakpon nato sila diretso, naa may mga warning,” he said.

Barquilla was able to share with CDN Digital the breakdown of the Cebu City market revenue collection this April and a comparative report of their collection this year and last year.

In 2023, the OCM collected around P45.663 million revenue covering the months of January to April. Meanwhile, in the same period this year, the office has collected around P48.140 million.

For the month of April 2024 alone, they collected around P12.547 million which is higher than the P10.767 collection million last year.

Barquilla attributed the increase of the OCM’s collection to market violations and pay parking.

When asked for the total number of e-bikes who violated their guidelines, Barquilla said that they could not quantify how many e-bikes but added that violators were assessed a P500 fine.

“Pero ang usual violation nila, obstruction ug illegal parking,” he said.

Barquilla said that they have designated parking areas within the vicinity of Carbon Market and these can be found along the streets of Elcano, Calderon, F. Gonzalez, Kawit, MC Briones, and ML Quezon.

Meanwhile, violators of the unauthorized extension of stalls were assessed a P500 fine for the first offense covering three months of illegal extension.

“Basta illegal, ato na warningan nya sa sunod, multa na,” he said.

“[Og] 3rd offense [na] mo recommend nata bawion ang pwesto,” he added.

Barquilla urged the violators to follow the “rules and regulation” of the Market Zone.

“Para dili mapahamtangan sa violation and at the same time hapsay ang ato merkado,” he told CDN Digital.

