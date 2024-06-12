Talisay buy-bust: P102K shabu, guns seized from ‘drug dealer’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspected shabu worth at least P102,000 were confiscated from a known drug personality during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sawsawan, Brgy. San Roque, Talisay City on Tuesday, June 11.

The subject of the operation was identified as alias “Evelio,” a resident of Sitio Laray, Brgy. San Roque also in Talisay City.

Evelio is jobless and a native of Barili, Cebu.

In a report, Talisay City police described Evelio as a known drug personality who is involved in the proliferation of loose firearms and illegal drugs in their city.

The suspect reportedly started his illegal drugs business in January 2024. He allegedly sold drugs to customers in Brgys. San Roque and Tabunok.

Firearms as payment

Aside from money, Evelio also accepted firearms as payment for the illegal drugs that he was selling.

Talisay City police said that the suspect is able to dispose up to 25 grams of shabu per week and would always carry a .9mm caliber pistol with him during his dealings.

Furthermore, Evelio became the subject of multiple reports on the alleged discharge of his firearms in their area.

Police seized during the buy-bust operation on Tuesday, 15 grams of suspected shabu and six assorted firearms and ammunitions from the suspect’s possession.

The confiscated firearms consisted of three 9mm automatic caliber pistols, two .38 caliber revolvers, and one .22 caliber revolver.

Evelio is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Talisay City Police Station while the police prepare complaints for the sale and possession of illegal drugs and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions against him.



Talisay City is located 11 kilometers south of Cebu City.

