Talisay drug bust: E-bike driver, cohort caught with P68,000 shabu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | January 05,2024 - 02:07 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An e-bike driver and his alleged female cohort landed in jail after getting arrested during a buy-bust operation in Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday evening, January 4, 2024.

Both arrested persons are described by police as high-value individuals (HVIs).

Talisay drug bust

The anti-illegal drugs operation took place in Sitio Sunrise in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, Cebu at around 9:58 p.m.

The subject of the operation was identified as 45-year-old Noel Balorio Resuena, who works as an e-bike driver.

Resuena is a resident of Sitio Centro, Barangay Pooc, Talisay City.

Also apprehended was his suspected cohort identified as 41-year-old Anabel Abellana Minguito.

Minguito is reportedly jobless and lives in Barangay Gilutongan, Cordova, Cebu.

Talisay drug bust: HVI nabbed

According to a police report, Resuena and Minguito are listed as high value individuals (HVIs).

Operatives confiscated from the two individuals 2 heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

The seized illegal drugs had an estimated weight of 10 grams and a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P68,000, stated the report.

Gun seized

Authorities also recovered during the operation one .22 caliber revolver loaded with 2 bullets.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Talisay City Police Station.

As of this writing, both Resuena and Mingutio are detained at the custodial facility of the Talisay City Police Station pending for the filing of appropriate charges against them.

