In the mood for a shopping spree? Here’s how to maximize your credit card perks by shopping more

Looking to get your first credit card? The new BDO ShopMore Mastercard Credit Card has got you covered.

When the urge for a shopping spree strikes, contrary to popular belief, girl math won’t always cover all the bases. Whether it’s bill-paying time or your weekly allowance falls short, what if we told you there’s no need to compromise on your next purchase? That’s right, beyond calculating the cost-per-wear of your new top, there are smarter ways to shop. The solution: credit cards.

While we’ve been advised to avoid credit cards to steer clear dues and debts, it’s time to challenge that stereotype. In fact, these cards can actually be your next best bet. By strategically shopping more, you can unlock benefits, turning every dip or tap of your card into a rewarding experience. And with the re-launch of the eco-friendly BDO ShopMore Mastercard, there’s never been a better time to dive in.

All about the new BDO ShopMore Mastercard

ShopMore has become a top choice for savvy shoppers, giving you bang for your buck with year-round cashback programs, Peso Rewards and sweet discounts at SM Store, SM Retail Stores, and even wherever you shop.

Now, after two decades, BDO is rolling out the new and improved ShopMore Mastercard, featuring three (3) trendy colors and a revamped rewards program that’s set to make you shopping experience even more delightful. Ready to elevate your retail therapy? Let’s take a closer look into what makes this card an absolute must-have for any avid-shopper.

Free Membership Fee

Let’s cut to the chase – who doesn’t love scoring a freebie? The new BDO ShopMore Mastercard is starting things off with a bang: zilch, zero, nada membership free for the first year. So, you can jump right into those benefits without dropping a dime upfront. It’s the perfect way to ease into the perks without worrying about additional fees right off the bat.

Welcome Bonus Peso Points

As a newbie cardholder, you’re in for a treat: a cozy welcome with 250 Peso Points waiting for you after your first purchase. Think of it as your golden ticket to snagging all sorts of goodies, giving you a girl math moment because it’s literally free money.

Buy Now, Pay Later

With the BDO ShopMore Mastercard, you’ve got the ultimate flexibility: Buy Now, Pay Later. With over 20,000 participating stores offering 0% interest, you can spread out your payments without breaking the bank. Easy budget management while still snagging what you want, exactly when you want it.

Double Peso Points

One of the coolest perks of the BDO ShopMore Mastercard? You earn double Peso Points on all your everyday, everywhere purchases. So whether you’re fueling up your ride, stocking up on groceries, or treating yourself to a fresh wardrobe, you’ll be doubling up on points in no time. And the best part? You can cash in those points for all sorts of rewards, turning each use of your card into something special.

Extra Cashback and Exclusive Deals

With the BDO ShopMore Mastercard, you can enjoy extra cashback, instant savings, and exclusive deals year-round when you shop both in-store and online. It’s like having your own personal savings guru, putting more money back in your pocket and giving you more chances to snag sweet deals on all the stuff you adore.

Dining Deals

Of course, a shopping spree wouldn’t be complete without dining at your favorite restaurant after some rewarding retail therapy. For all the foodies out there, the BDO ShopMore Mastercard Credit Card offers discounts on dining and food deliveries. Whether you’re dining out with friends or ordering in for a cozy night at home, you’ll save on your meals, making every experience more enjoyable.

Eco-Friendly Shopping Spree

On top of all these benefits, the BDO ShopMore Mastercard is also eco-friendly. Crafted entirely from 100% recycled plastic, this eco-conscious card allows you to feel good about your choices while reaping all the rewards.

In commemoration of its two decade in the market, BDO is setting up booths in SM North Edsa (The Block Event Area) on August 8 for clients and mall-goers to rediscover and appreciate BDO ShopMore Mastercard’s benefits and rewards.

Experience More Rewards, More Fun with the all-new BDO ShopMore Mastercard. Get yours today! Apply ONLINE at www.bdo.com.ph/mc-shopmore.

