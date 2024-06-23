PFL: Cebu Football Club hosts Manila Montet FC on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are aiming to stretch their winning streak to seven as they host one of the Philippines Football League (PFL) newcomers, the Manila Montet FC, on Sunday, June 23, at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties, here.

The streaking Gentle Giants are fresh from a hard-earned 1-0 victory against another newcomer, Manila Digger FC, last June 16, at home.

This time, they are aiming to stretch their winning streak to seven matches with a huge homecourt advantage at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They will play the Manila Montet FC, heavily favored, as the latter hasn’t tasted a single win after 11 matches putting them at the bottom of the team standings.

In stark contrast, CFC is the No. 2 team in the PFL with 27 points. They are one point behind league-leader Kaya FC-Iloilo with 28 points. Cebu FC has nine wins with one defeat, while Kaya has nine wins with one draw.

CFC is ahead of Stallion Laguna FC with 26 points, while Davao Aguilas UMak is in fourth place with 23 points.

The last time the Manila Montet played was against Kaya. They lost horribly at 0-14, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last June 15.

