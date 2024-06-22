Cebu’s Gura, Japanese foe make weight for WBC youth title duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano prospect Yerroge “The Scientific” Gura of the ARQ Boxing Stable guns for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth super flyweight belt in Japan on Sunday, June 23.

Gura and his opponent, Ayamu Sano, successfully made the official weight on Saturday. Both boxers weighed in at 114.4 pounds to schedule their 10-rounder WBC regional title bout that will be held at the Twin Messe in Shizuoka, Japan.

The 21-year-old Gura of Talisay City, Cebu is unbeaten in eight fights with three knockouts and one draw, while Sano has a virtually identical record of 8-0-1 (win-loss-draw) with four knockouts.

He is the third boxer from the ARQ Boxing Stable to fight in Japan.

Gura is optimistic he will end their losing drought in Japan since December last year.

ARQ’s boxers already faltered twice in Japan after another Cebuano, John Paul Gabunilas, lost against Kanamu Sakama via a fifth round technical knockout.

Early this month, Rodex Piala also lost to Kenji Fujita for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight title in Tokyo, Japan.

Gura’s most recent bout was in Cawayan, Masbate against in May fellow Filipino, Kier Clenton Espere, where he won by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Sano won via a first round knockout against another Filipino Mateo Handig last March in Nagoya, Japan.

