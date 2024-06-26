Will you forgive someone who is not sorry?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How can someone forgive someone who is not even sorry?

How can you move on from a situation or a person who do not have any accountability of the thing that they did to you?

It is always easier said than done, but sometimes, you just have to let that feeling go.

Letting go of the grudge that has been weighing you down and letting new things flow your way.

Waiting for that apology from someone who finds it hard to be accountable with their actions is like waiting for the rain in the drought, long and pointless.

Today, as we celebrate World Forgiveness Day, let’s hear from our Siloys if they can forgive someone who is not remorseful.

Most of the netizens shared that they can forgive someone who is not remorseful.

Here are some of the comments from the netizens who would forgive:

“Yes I can forgive… But it toke a life time not to forget and I take it as a lesson…not to trust again.”

“Yes, precisely but the scars will stay forever.”

“Deserve po but never comeback again for peace of mine.”

“I’m not God. This is hard. But it’s possible.”

“Forgive them even if they’re not sorry. Its for your own good and freedom.”

While others would also say that forgiving is not for them:

“Ignore but not forgive.”

“Cannot tell, maybe in time if pain heals.”

“Dii ko oi.. I ampo nalang tamo sa ginoo basig maka pasaylo pamo niya..”

No one can really tell if a person to forgive or not, especially given the different circumstances they have dealt with. But one thing is for sure: forgiveness is a process. Some may deserve your forgiveness, while others may not. By the end of the day, your peace should come first. Do what brings you peace.

Forgive in silence, but do not allow it to happen again in your life.