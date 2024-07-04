Cebu City Council: 2 councilors reject posts; majority seats filled

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two minority councilors declined their newly nominated committee posts, while majority members filled their respective seats during the reorganizational session of the Cebu City Council.

City Councilors Mary Ann Delos Santos and Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa rejected their committee nominations on July 3.

The session saw members to various committees, with some positions remaining unchanged and new chairpersons appointed during the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Annual Organizational Session.

Delos Santos declined membership in the Committee on Youth and Sports Development, citing her lack of involvement in previous consultations or meetings. Her decision to avoid being a “do-nothing” member led to her replacement by Councilor Jerry Guardo.

Meanwhile, Abellanosa cited personal reasons for declining his nomination to the Committee on Labor, Employment, Cooperative, and Livelihood, and was replaced by Councilor Rhea Mae Jakosalem.

In leadership roles, City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera retained her position as majority floor leader, supported by City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco as assistant majority floor leader and City Councilor Philip Zafra as second assistant majority floor leader.

City Councilor Nestor Archival, Sr., continued as minority floor leader, with City Councilor Joy Augustus Young serving as assistant minority floor leader.

Despite these changes, many committees saw no alterations in their leadership.

The Committee on Budget and Finance will continue to be led by Chairman Noel Eleuterio G. Wenceslao and Vice Chairman Jocelyn G. Pesquera. Similarly, the Committee on Social Services retains Chairman Pancrasio I. Esparis and Vice-Chairman Edgardo N. Labella II, while the Committee on Youth and Sports Development remains under Chairman Rhea Mae P. Jakosalem and Vice Chairman Donaldo C. Hontiveros.

The Committee on Public Services, the Committee on Labor, Employment, Cooperative, and Livelihood, and several other committees also saw no changes in their leadership.

However, there were reshufflings in five committees. The Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling now has Jocelyn Pesquera as Vice Chairman, replacing the now-acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

The Committee on Housing is now chaired by Renato Osmeña Jr., who also took over from Garcia.

Donaldo C. Hontiveros is the new Chairman of the Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, previously led by Pesquera.

The Committee on Sister Cities Relations and Big Brother Program saw a swap, with James Anthony R. Cuenco becoming Chairman and Pesquera taking the Vice Chairman position.

Lastly, the Committee on Animal Welfare is now chaired by Phillip S. Zafra, with Hontiveros as Vice Chairman, reversing their previous roles.

Garcia and Hontiveros currently cannot hold committee positions because they are serving as acting mayor and acting vice mayor, respectively.

According to the law, the acting mayor and acting vice mayor are prohibited from holding committee positions to maintain a clear separation of powers within the local government.

