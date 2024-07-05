cdn mobile

Two sisters killed as motorcycle brakes malfunction in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 05,2024 - 06:30 AM

Two young sisters perished in a road accident in Barangay Sinsin, Cebu City on Wednesday evening.  | Screenshot from contributed video via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two young sisters were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on with their parents lost its brakes and slammed into the sidewalk of a dimly-lit portion of Brgy. Sinsin, Cebu City past 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The young girls’ parents also suffered serious injuries and are currently being treated at the hospital.

The injured couple were identified as Germain and Cherrefe Pardillo while the two daughters who perished were aged 9 and 12.

According to their relatives, the family left their house in Barangay Bonbon in Cebu City on Wednesday night to attend the wake of a relative in Barangay Mojon in Talisay City.

Upon their arrival in a dimly-lit area in Barangay Sinsin, the brakes of their motorcycle allegedly malfunctioned which caused them to slam into the sidewalk.

All four of them were reportedly thrown off the vehicle but the two girls hit their head hard on the cemented road causing their death.

The victims were immediately brought to the Cebu South Medical Center, formerly Talisay District Hospital, for medical treatment.

The attending physician, however, declared the young girls dead on arrival. Meanwhile, their parents are still being treated for their severe injuries at the hospital, as of this writing.

An investigation on the incident is now being conducted by personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). They said that the accident was never reported to them specially since it claimed the lives of two sisters.

