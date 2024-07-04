Cebu Daily Newscast: China hypersonic missile attack: 25 areas in PH possible targets

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

25 areas in the country could be possible targets of hypersonic missile attack from China according to Senator Imee Marcos as she warned about this due to the increase in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) sites and the brewing tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos cites the Ilocos region as among the 25 areas because it was a frequent site of war games between Manila and Washington.

She also said that Batanes and Subic in Zambales, where she said the country’s new missiles had been installed, would also be possible targets.

INQUIRER.net on Wednesday contacted Marcos to seek more details, but the senator has yet to respond as of this posting.

Beginning this August, travelers will finally have the option to fly directly to Bantayan Island in northern Cebu.

The Cebu Provincial government recently announced that regular flights between the mainland and Bantayan Island via Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will resume operations this August 28.

According to the Capitol, the direct flights will be operated by King Aces Travel and Tours Service Inc. (KATTSI), a travel and tours firm.

They will be utilizing two ATR aircrafts, which are twin-engine turboprops, each with a capacity to transport up to 70 passengers. The Cebu-Bantayan flights are scheduled twice a week – every Friday and Saturday, the Capitol added.

Pope Francis has appointed two Cebuano priests to key positions within the diplomatic service of the Holy See, the Catholic Church here said.

The Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Wednesday, July 3, that Msgr. Jan Thomas Limchua and Fr. Hezron Jhud Cartagena have been assigned to represent the Vatican in diplomatic missions.

Limchua will serve as the Counselor of the Apostolic Nunciature to the Kingdom of the Netherlands while Cartagena will take post as the Attache of the Apostolic Nunciature to Ivory Coast in West Africa after completing his missionary year in Brazil.

Justin Brownlee had 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to help the Gilas Pilipinas hold off a late charge and upset Latvia, 89-80, in Group A of the Fiba Olympic Qualifying tournament on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Gilas Pilipinas, ranked no. 37 in the world, pounced on Latvia’s early shooting woes to take down the world No. 6 and host Latvia.

The win was the Philippines’ first against a European team in an official Fiba competition

The Philippines’ Kai Sotto added 18 points and eight rebounds against Latvia, which, at one point, trailed by 26 points. Latvia cut what was a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to 10 with 1:21 remaining but the Philippines settled down and was able to close it out.

Rodions Kurucs led Latvia with 18 points.

