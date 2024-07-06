Fun Ways to Support Athletes of Palarong Pambansa 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Palarong Pambansa 2024 is kicking off in just a few days!

Delegates from all over the Philippines are starting to arrive in the Queen City of the South.

Dubbed as one of the biggest sporting events in the country, it is just but natural for the athletes, coaches, staff members and supporters to feel a bit anxious.

In order to ease the tension and the pressure of all our Palaro delegates, CDN Digital has thought of fun ways to show support to our athletes as they arrive here in Cebu.

Get your notepads ready or be screenshot ready as we run down five easy ways to show our support to our athletes.

Make banners and posters:

Design colorful and catchy posters or banners with motivational messages and the names of your favorite athletes or teams. Use bright colors, and catchy messages that would surely put a smile on their faces.



Create cheers and chants:

Gather your friends and fellow supporters and make one harmony of chants and cheers that is uniquely yours. Adding some simple choreography or dance moves can make it even more lively and entertaining.

Follow and support their social media posts:

Use social media platforms to share your excitement and support. Post photos, videos, and live updates from the events, and use hashtags related to the Palarong Pambansa 2024 to connect with other supporters.

Wear costumes:

Show extra support by painting your faces or to be more extra wear costumes that would brighten up your team’s day. Or better yet, wear your team’s mascot and offer unlimited support to your favorite squad.

Wave a simple hello:

If you happen to meet any delegates walking around the city, exploring and taking a break from all the pre-tournament preparations, show your support and warm hospitability with a simple wave, and a simple phrase like “Good luck”, “have fun”, “safe games!” Lest you forget, flash that killer smile to make our visitors feel even more welcome.

These fun and creative ways can help boost the athletes’ morale and create a vibrant and supportive environment at the Palarong Pambansa.

READ:

Make time and support our athletes in their respective sporting events. All playing venues of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 are free of charge as announced by Cebu City Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Adolf P. Aguilar.

You can also get updated with games results, schedules, etc., by downloading the official app of this year’s Palarong Pambansa, The Palarong Pambansa 2024 App.