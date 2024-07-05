4-year-old boy found dead in river laid to rest in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The boy who met his untimely demise after falling into a river in Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City on Sunday, June 30, has been laid to rest less than a week after his passing.

He was only four years old.

The boy’s funeral was held at the Cansojong Public Cemetery in Talisay City, Cebu on Friday, July 5.

Surrounded by his family and friends, he was brought to his final resting place at past 2:00 p.m.

Overwhelmed with grief over the unexpected passing of the adored child, his relatives each sobbed loudly while saying their final goodbyes.

The pain is indescribable for the boy’s parents, who already lost two children before.

The 4-year-old then became the eldest brother to his two younger siblings aged 3 and 1.

In a tragic turn of events, however, he died before even making it to Kindergarten 2.

The boy was patiently waiting for his father who promised to take him to watch a basketball game on the day of the incident.

His grandfather, Ian, not his real name, believes that he might have fallen asleep while sitting on the edge of the wall.

Without anyone noticing, he fell into the river, hit his head, and drowned.

Known as a quiet yet bubbly child, the child was adored by everyone around him.

He was a big fan of basketball so he was looking forward to spending time with his father after the latter got back from work.

A day before he died, he wore his name tag around while playing, excited to go back to school later this month.

Because of this, his family dressed him in his school uniform since the wake until he was laid to rest at the cemetery.



