Thief caught in viral video trying to steal phone in mall arcade nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The man who went viral for trying to allegedly steal a mallgoer’s smartphone has been arrested, police here said.

Mabolo police confirmed that they apprehended a certain Jeffrey Cabreros in Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

Based on initial reports, patrolling officers spotted Cabreros wandering in Sitio Mayahay in Brgy. Carreta, apparently showing suspicious behaviors.

When they approached him, one of the officers positively identified him as the man caught in the viral video.

According to the police, further questioning and inspection led them to discover an unlicensed .22 caliber black widow revolver, and small packets of illegal drugs worth P69,000 from the suspect.

Videos of a man trying to steal a smartphone in a mall arcade at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) in Cebu City had been circulating on social media.

The suspect can be seen trying to cover his actions with a sling bag.

The owner, who was playing at an Air Hockey table at that time, immediately noticed the man and went after him. The suspect can also be heard apologizing to the victim.

Since the victim had been recording a video at that time, the entire incident was captured on her smartphone.

Meanwhile, police said Cabreros had already been jailed before for robbery. He also reportedly admitted that he was the suspect shown in the viral video.

However, the suspect allegedly told investigators that he only tried to steal a smartphone in the hopes of selling it to buy school supplies for his children.

Cabreros will face charges for carrying an unlicensed firearms and violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He is currently detained in Mabolo Police Station.

