Badboyz Basketball Club Season 15 final four set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The final four cast of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 15 was officially completed on Saturday evening, July 6.

This was after the ECBL Generals and the Stallions defeated their respective foes in the play-in tournament held at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

The ECBL Generals routed the GBL Eagles, 86-66, with four of its players dropping double-digit scores for a balanced firepower.

READ: Lions, Panthers secure semifinal tickets in BBC Season 15

Lemuel Cabingatan finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and one assist. Kenji Barameda also had 19 points, while Kennith Empinado added 17. Rodel Garcines had a double-double outing of 13 markers and 10 boards.

READ: BBC Season 15: ECBL Generals, Lions share top spot

Guy Borja led the GBL Eagles with 19 points in their losing cause in the Badboyz Basketball Club.

Stallions vs. Wolves

Meanwhile, the Stallions narrowly defeated the Wolves, 81-74. Angelo Del Campo erupted for 22 points with seven boards, two assists, and one block.

READ: ECBL Generals, Lions share lead in BBC team standings

Joshua Reynes had a double-double game of 18 points with 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Dane Vier Rosalita and Dexter Cabasan each tallied 17 markers to contribute to the Stallions.

James Harold Truz spoiled his 20-point outing as the Wolves exited Season 15 of the Badboyz Basketball Club.

Besides the games, the tournament also revealed its season “Most Valuable Player” awardee who was Hammer Daclan of the Lions. He was also named the “Rookie of the Season”, and the “Defensive Player of the Season.

The rest of the Mythical Five awardees were Matt Ravina, Dane Rosalita, Stanley Hapin, and Truz.

The Lions will face the Stallions in the July 13 semifinals at 5:30 p.m, followed by the Generals and Panthers’ showdown at 6:30 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP