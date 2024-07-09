Rain showers expected during Palaro opening – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Prepare your umbrellas.

Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa-Mactan, said there is a high probably that Metro Cebu will again experience moderate to heavy rain tonight, while the opening program of Palarong Pambansa 2024 is ongoing at the Cebu City Sports Center.

“Most likely ari ni siya sa sayong buntag or late afternoon or evening. Unya duna gyud nay chance nga magkaroon ng heavy rainfall, pareha atong nahitabo gahapon kay naa gyoy higayon nga intense or severe ang thunderstorm,’’ Quiblat said.

The temperature in the next five days will range between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, with wind conditions that will vary from light to moderate.

However, Quiblat said, that there is a very minimal possibility that a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) or tropical cyclone would enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the next five days.

Light to moderate sea

Moreover, Quilbat said there was no need for the weather bureau to issue a gale warning due to the light to moderate sea conditions that is currently being experienced here.

“Ang kadagatan is wala tay gi expect nga mo issue ta ug gale warning because light to moderate ang expected nga sea condition with 3 meters to 1.0 meters ra ang katas-on except during thunderstorm at open sea,” Quilbat said.

Still, he is asking those who would go out to sea to always exercise caution.

Quiblat said that the formation of straight-line winds in the coming days is likely to cause high sea waves.

In addition, Quiblat is asking Cebuanos to monitor only the weather updates that are being released by their office to stay informed.

He also appealed against the spread of misinformation that may cause undue alarm.

