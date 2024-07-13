National Academy of Sports: Putting focus on talent, holistic program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Academy of Sports (NAS) inclusion in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 is one of the major innovations of the national sports meet.

Amid initial skepticism about its impact on the medal standings, NAS has more to it than meets the eye.

CDN Digital took the chance to learn more about this new Palaro delegation that only fielded a handful of athletes in the five-day national games.

“We’re a lean and mean crack team composed of a handful of student-athletes from our academy,” said Bong Arroyo, in charge of NAS’ communications.

NAS was established as a holistic approach to student-athlete development. Established under Republic Act No. 11470 in June 2020, NAS operates under the auspices of the Department of Education (DepEd).

NAS stands out by integrating rigorous sports training with topnotch academic education, providing a dual career pathway for its 160 carefully selected student-athletes.

“The creation of NAS is a structured coupling of sport and education,” explained Arroyo.

“It offers our student-athletes a unique opportunity to excel both athletically and academically.”

Located in the Athletes Village at New Clark City, the National Academy of Sports currently focuses on eight Olympic sports: athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, judo, taekwondo, gymnastics, and weightlifting.

Some of its training facilities include the New Clark City Athletics Stadium and Aquatic Center, offering them world-class training environments essential for honing elite athletes.

However, NAS’s commitment to excellence goes beyond sports.

Student-athletes, some as young as 12 years old, benefit from full scholarships and comprehensive support services, including academic tutoring, sports science training, and personal development programs.

“We aim to develop not just future elite athletes but well-rounded individuals,” added Arroyo.

“Our student-athletes are prepared to compete at the highest levels while maintaining academic excellence.”

In its inaugural participation in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa 2024, the National Academy of Sports has already made a mark, clinching its first gold medal through Acey Oglayon in secondary girls’ individual poomsae taekwondo on Friday evening at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

It also won silver medals from Caleb Calde in the individual male poomsae and Kate Cortez and Dean Venerable in the mixed poomsae.

“Our goal is to test our mettle against the best from across the regions and demonstrate the caliber of our training programs,” added Arroyo.

As the National Academy of Sports continues to make its presence felt in the Palarong Pambansa 2024, they are also open to new enrollees and those who want to learn more about its programs and opportunities.

A booth near the CCSC entrance offers insights into the National Acedemy of Sports comprehensive sports curriculum and scholarship offerings, enjoining aspiring athletes to consider joining its ranks.

Photo caption: National Academy of Sports (NAS) student-athletes during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 opening ceremony. | Photo from NAS

