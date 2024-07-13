Nutrition Month: Expert says balanced diet key to healthy living

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Everyday, we hear about the importance of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, yet many of us find it challenging to make the necessary changes.

Whether it’s the lure of fast food, the demands of a busy schedule, or simply needing to know where to start, maintaining good nutrition often feels like an uphill battle.

This Nutrition Month, CDN Digital takes a realistic look at how we can incorporate healthier habits into our daily lives and make small but meaningful changes that can lead to a lifetime of well-being.

Loverne Lazo, a registered nutritionist-dietitian and diet and nutrition consultant, shared her insights on the crucial role that proper nutrition plays in maintaining good health and preventing diseases.

According to Lazo, our bodies need essential nutrients to function at their best, and without them, we are more susceptible to various health issues.

Pay attention to diet and get right balance of nutrients

She stressed that by paying attention to our diet and ensuring we get the right balance of nutrients, we can improve our overall well-being and reduce the risk of many chronic conditions.

“They provide the necessary vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates that our organs and systems need to operate efficiently,” she said.

A well-balanced diet, Lazo said, supports the growth and development of children and adolescents and aids in the ongoing maintenance and repair of tissues throughout life.

She noted that nutrition enhances immune function, helping the body defend against infections, illnesses, and chronic diseases. Proper nutrition ensures the efficient operation of organs such as the heart, brain, liver, kidneys, and digestive system.

“Carbohydrates and fats from food provide the energy necessary for daily activities and exercise,” Lazo explained.

A balanced diet prevents obesity, diabetes, cancers

Additionally, nutrition impacts brain function and mood, with nutrient-rich diets enhancing mental health and cognitive function. Essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and protein are vital for bone strength and muscle function, Lazo said.

“A balanced diet can prevent conditions such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers,” she said.

For seniors, proper nutrition supports independence and improves the quality of life as they age. “In essence, nutrition is essential for preserving health, preventing illness, and fostering well-being across all life phases,” Lazo added.

What is a balanced diet?

So, what exactly does a balanced diet entail?

According to Lazo, it includes a variety of foods from different groups: fruits and vegetables, proteins from both plant and animal sources, complex carbohydrates, dairy or dairy alternatives, and healthy fats.

“Staying hydrated is also crucial. Water is the best choice, but herbal teas and other non-sugary beverages can contribute to hydration,” she noted.

Lazo explained nutrient deficiencies can weaken the immune system, leading to increased susceptibility to illnesses and diseases. Poor nutrition can also result in weight issues, cardiovascular problems, digestive issues, and weakened bones and muscles.

Deficiencies in vitamins can lead to mental disorders

Deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals can lead to mental disorders such as depression and anxiety, and impair the body’s ability to cope with stress.

One of the most common nutritional deficiencies is iron deficiency, particularly among women. Iron is crucial for making hemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood.

“Iron deficiency can lead to anemia, causing fatigue, weakness, pale skin, and difficulty concentrating,” Lazo explained.

To address iron deficiency, she recommends increasing the intake of iron-rich foods and optimizing factors that enhance iron absorption.

“Whole foods sourced directly from nature are best. Avoid inflammatory foods like processed or factory-made products and focus on foods from the soil, ocean, and land,” she advised.

A balanced diet should include leafy greens, root vegetables, cruciferous vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, beans, legumes, whole grains, fatty fish, shellfish, lean meats, and poultry.

How to maintain nutrition on a budget?

For those looking to improve their nutrition on a budget, Lazo offers practical tips: plan meals ahead of time, buy seasonal produce, purchase staples in bulk, and cook at home.

“Include affordable protein sources like beans, lentils, eggs, canned tuna or salmon, and tofu,” she suggested. “Limiting processed and convenience foods can also save money and improve nutrition.”

When dining out or ordering takeout, making healthier choices is possible with a few strategies. “Review the menu ahead of time and choose restaurants that offer healthier options,” she said.

Opt for grilled, baked, or steamed dishes, ask for modifications, control portions, and limit sauces and condiments.

“Choose water or unsweetened beverages, and be mindful of extras like appetizers and desserts,” she added.

The importance of being hydrated

Hydration plays a vital role in maintaining good health.

“Adequate hydration supports essential bodily functions, regulates body temperature, aids digestion, facilitates nutrient absorption, and assists in eliminating waste products,” says Lazo.

It also promotes joint lubrication, skin elasticity, cognitive function, and mood regulation.

Nutrition impacts disease prevention and management by supporting immune function, reducing inflammation, regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, promoting heart and bone health, aiding weight management, supporting gut health, and potentially reducing the risk of certain cancers.

“A balanced and nutritious diet is crucial for maintaining overall health and preventing chronic diseases,” Lazo said.

Learn more about nutrition

For those seeking to learn more about nutrition, Lazo recommends reliable resources such as the Nutritionist-Dietitian Association of the Philippines, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, MyFitnessPal, and the Mayo Clinic’s Nutrition and Healthy Eating section.

“Consulting with a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist can provide personalized dietary management based on individual needs,” Lazo advised.