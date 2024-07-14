Panthers, Lions book finals showdown in BBC cage wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Panthers and Lions lock horns for the much-awaited finals of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 15 after narrowly beating their opponents in the semifinals on Saturday, July 13, at the Alta Vista Sports Complex.

The Panthers eked out a hard-fought 78-74 win over the ECBL Generals to advance to the finals. It wasn’t an easy game for the former BBC champions after enduring seven lead changes and four deadlocks.

However, they want to honor one of their key players, the late Jeslar Larumbe who passed away earlier this year due to a hit-and-run incident, motivated them to win the game.

Stanley Hapin finished with a game-high 31 points with six rebounds, and two assists to lead the Panthers. Marlou Abella had 20 points and eight boards to chip in for the Panthers, while Denzel Tee added 10 markers.

Rodel Garcines scored 26 points with four rebounds for the ECBL Generals, while Kennith Empinado had 22 points and Kenji Barameda added 10 points in their losing cause.

Meanwhile, the Lions edged the Stallions by a hairline, 77-75.

Matt Ravina erupted for 30 points with nine assists and three steals, while John Rodrigo added 17 points and seven boards for the Lions.

The Stallions’ Rob Llenes had 20 points, while Jon Davin added 18 points and 17 boards in their defeat.

On Saturday, the Badboyz Basketball Club officials awarded Larumbe the Finals “Most Valuable Player” for its 15th season.

It was to honor the 23-year-old cager, an active player of their organization whose untimely passing shook Cebu earlier this year.

“Jeslar’s sudden loss was a profound shock to all of us, and we continue to feel the impact of his absence. This recognition aims to honor his name and celebrate his contributions to our club. His exceptional talent and sportsmanship left an indelible mark on our club,” said BBC president George Michael Ralloma.

“Our club’s objective has always been to build camaraderie through the game we all love, and Jeslar embodied this spirit perfectly. Though it has been months since he left us, Jeslar will always be remembered as the “Baby-Faced Assassin” of BBC. His legacy will continue to inspire us both on and off the court.”

