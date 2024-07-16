Palarong Pambansa 2024: Tejero ES wins ‘Best Billeting School’ award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tejero Elementary School that is occupied by the delegation from Calabarzon was named the “Best Billeting School” of Palarong Pambansa 2024.

School officials together with heads of the Calabarzon delegation received a cash prize of P15, 000.

Calabarzon (Region IV-A) also placed second overall placer in national meet’s final medal rankings.

Meanwhile, Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School that is occupied by the delegation from Region 11 or Davao Region, placed second.

The second placers also received a cash prize of P10, 000.

Lastly, Bicol Region’s (Region 5) second home in the Palarong Pambansa, the Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. Memorial National High School in Brgy. Labangon, rounded off the top three “Best Billeting Schools.”

They pocketed P8,000.

One of the highlights of Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa is the selection of the “Best Billeting School.”

The winners were selected based on their display of ‘festival-themed’ designs and how they took care of the members of their delegation who are in Cebu for the national games.

A total of 20 Cebu City public schools served as billeting quarters for over 12,000 student-athletes during the meet which concluded on July 16.

