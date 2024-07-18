Cubacub-TCFS celebrates back-to-back titles in Cebu basketball tournaments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cubacub Theam Cargo Forwarding Services (TCFS), a basketball team based in Mandaue City, relished the two titles they won recently in separate tournaments, reinforcing their reputation as one of the must-watch up-and-coming squads in the local hoopla.

The team first clinched the 16-under title at the Mandaue Mayor’s Cup in June, followed by another triumph in the Court General Summer League Season 2, also in the 16-under category, last weekend.

DEDICATION & GRATITUDE

Head coach CJ Seno expressed immense pride and gratitude for the team’s accomplishments, highlighting the sacrifices and hard work that led to their success.

“I want to start by giving thanks to God; we could not have done it without Him,” Seno told CDN Digital.

“Winning consecutive championships requires constant work and concentration. I am incredibly proud of the players for their resilience and determination. It is a testament to the many hours of practice and the players’ willingness to trust the coaching staff and execute the game plan effectively.”

Assistant coaches Ryan Deladia and Bruno Rohrer also played crucial roles in guiding the team to victory.

DOMINANT OUTINGS



Cubacub-TCFS completed their Mandaue Mayor’s Cup campaign undefeated, boasting a perfect 9-0 record and defeating Paknaan in the finals.

This victory ended a decade-long title drought for the team in the Mandaue Mayor’s Cup, with Paolo Nuñez earning the “Most Valuable Player” award.

Their momentum continued last weekend as they triumphed over Sirius Star Pilipinas, a team composed of collegiate and pro-am players from the United States, in the semifinals. They went on to beat the favored Disciples basketball team in the finals to clinch the Court General Summer League Season 2 title. Carl Jacob Cortes was named MVP of the tournament.

FAMILY & FUTURE ASPIRATIONS

Seno emphasized the importance of maintaining team cohesion, both on and off the court. “We treat each other as family,” he noted, expressing optimism that some of his players may eventually secure varsity scholarships from universities.

The journey of Cubacub-TCFS is a testament to their dedication and hard work. Starting from a group of streetballers with little knowledge of systematic basketball, they have transformed into a cohesive and competitive team.

“Winning back-to-back championships was challenging due to many obstacles, uncertainties, and time constraints. But we’ve always chosen to stand together as a group,” Seno said, also acknowledging the support from Barangay Cubacub officials.

With their recent successes, Cubacub-TCFS is eager to participate in more tournaments throughout the year, aiming to add more titles to their collection.

