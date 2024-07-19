Argao lotto outlet robbed by unidentified knife-wielding thieves
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A lotto outlet in Argao town, southern Cebu was allegedly robbed by two unidentified thieves on Thursday evening, July 18.
The incident happened in Brgy. Langtad at around 7:30 p.m. authorities said, and was reported to the police at around 7:45 p.m.
Upon receiving the report, personnel of the Argao Police Station rushed to the scene.
Police, in a report, said that the incident transpired while the sales agent, Sweet Joyce Lonzaga, 23, was on duty.
READ:
Argao robbery: Two men break into pharmacy, steal P90,000 cash
Food delivery driver stabs, kills female friend for P197,000 cash, gets arrested, jailed
2 Manila cops charged with ‘robbery with homicide’
She was reportedly waiting for a customer inside the booth of the Argao lotto outlet when an unidentified man suddenly approached her.
The man was wearing a grey jacket with a piece of clothing covering his face.
According to Lonzaga, the man went inside the booth while carrying a bladed weapon.
The suspect reportedly threatened the agent pointing by the knife at her saying “Kwarta ra ug cellphone akoa day, ug mo shagit ka, itarok nako ning kutsilyo sa imong liog.”
He then took the P3,000 cash that was stored in a glass container before hurriedly leaving the Argao lotto outlet.
Another witness, a 15-year-old boy, also told police that he witnessed the suspect take the money when he arrived at the lotto outlet.
The suspect allegedly got onboard a red motorcycle parked a few meters away where a companion was waiting for him.
The two suspects then hurriedly sped away heading to the northern direction.
Both of the suspects were wearing masks, according to the report.
As of this writing, police are backtracking Closed-circuit (CCTV) cameras in the area as part of their investigation to apprehend the robbers of the Argao lotto outlet and bring them to the bar of justice.
Argao is a first class municipality located 86 kilometers south of Cebu City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.