Argao lotto outlet robbed by unidentified knife-wielding thieves

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 19,2024 - 05:11 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A lotto outlet in Argao town, southern Cebu was allegedly robbed by two unidentified thieves on Thursday evening, July 18.

The incident happened in Brgy. Langtad at around 7:30 p.m. authorities said, and was reported to the police at around 7:45 p.m.

Upon receiving the report, personnel of the Argao Police Station rushed to the scene.

Police, in a report, said that the incident transpired while the sales agent, Sweet Joyce Lonzaga, 23, was on duty.

READ:

She was reportedly waiting for a customer inside the booth of the Argao lotto outlet when an unidentified man suddenly approached her.

The man was wearing a grey jacket with a piece of clothing covering his face.

According to Lonzaga, the man went inside the booth while carrying a bladed weapon.

The suspect reportedly threatened the agent pointing by the knife at her saying “Kwarta ra ug cellphone akoa day, ug mo shagit ka, itarok nako ning kutsilyo sa imong liog.”

He then took the P3,000 cash that was stored in a glass container before hurriedly leaving the Argao lotto outlet.

Another witness, a 15-year-old boy, also told police that he witnessed the suspect take the money when he arrived at the lotto outlet.

The suspect allegedly got onboard a red motorcycle parked a few meters away where a companion was waiting for him.

The two suspects then hurriedly sped away heading to the northern direction.

Both of the suspects were wearing masks, according to the report.

As of this writing, police are backtracking Closed-circuit (CCTV) cameras in the area as part of their investigation to apprehend the robbers of the Argao lotto outlet and bring them to the bar of justice.

Argao is a first class municipality located 86 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP