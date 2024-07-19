Garces, Paradero collide in ‘Mano a Mano sa Sugbo’ main event

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kit Ceron Garces and Robert “Super Inggo” Paradero have promised an exciting clash for Cebuano boxing fans as they headline the “Mano a Mano sa Sugbo” boxing event on Saturday, June 20, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Skyhall.

Garces, representing the Talisay City-based Prime Stags Boxing Stable, will face Paradero, a two-time world title challenger, in a 10-round non-title bout.

This main event is part of a seven-bout fight card backed by Winzir, celebrating its second anniversary.

“I’m not intimidated by his experience; we have prepared well,” said Garces, who has bounced back with consecutive wins against Ernesto Camiguing and Harry Nier since his first defeat to Noli James Maquilan on January 11 last year at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Garces, 25, holds a record of seven wins, five by knockout, and one defeat.

However, Paradero, 28, from Malaybalay, Bukidnon, brings a more seasoned record of 19 wins (13 by knockout), seven losses, and two draws. He is fresh off a fourth-round knockout victory against Charlie Malupangue in Masbate last month.

The fighters faced off for the first time during the official weigh-in and press conference at SM Seaside City Cebu on Friday, July 19.

“We’ve trained hard and are confident of a win. If a knockout comes, it will be in the later rounds,” Garces added.

Paradero, equally prepared, promised an intense match.

“Our training is solid. I can’t predict a knockout, but I will give the crowd a great fight. Expect a brawl tomorrow,” he said.

The fight card also features Carlo Bacaro vs. Jose Roda Jr., Michael Adolfo vs. Vergilio Silvano, John Ver Espra vs. Franz Carl Muyso, Jhon Magos vs. Ronald Bulacan, Jimmybie Cais vs. Neel Jacamos, and Ruel Julian vs. Ben John Rey Yagahon.

Admission is free, with the first bout starting at 3 p.m.

