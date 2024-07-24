Signal No. 2 up in Batanes as typhoon Carina intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was raised over Batanes as Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) further intensified as it headed towards Taiwan.

This is according to the state weather bureau this early Wednesday morning.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), that Signal No. 2 has been raised over Batanes where winds of from 62 to 88 kph are expected in the next 24 hours.

As for Carina, Pagasa in its 5:00 a.m. bulletin said that it would be expected to steadily intensify and might reach its peak intensity prior to its landfall over Taiwan “due to favorable environment.”

Carina was spotted Wednesday morning some 290 kilometers (km) northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kph while moving northwest at 25 kph.

“Carina is forecast to make landfall over the northern portion of Taiwan this afternoon or early evening. On the track forecast, the typhoon will cross the rugged terrain of Taiwan and exit the Philippine area of responsibility [on Wednesday evening] or [the] early morning [of July 25],” said Pagasa.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1, is still up over Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga) and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams)

Strong winds

The southwest monsoon or “habagat”, on the other hand, is also expected to bring strong to gale-force winds to the following areas:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

The eastern portion of Isabela

Central Luzon

Mimaropa

Bicol Region

Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Northern Mindanao

