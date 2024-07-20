Pagasa: Tropical Depression Butchoy exits PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Butchoy has now left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Based on Pagasa’s 11 a.m. advisory, Butchoy was located 565 kilometers (km) west of Iba, Zambales, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.

The state weather agency said Butchoy maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching up to 70 kph. It was moving west-northwest at a slower pace of 10 kph.

Tropical Depression Carina, meanwhile, was still within the PAR as of Saturday mid-morning, according to the latest Pagasa weather bulletin.

Carina was last observed 510 km east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, keep[ing its maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph, moving west-northwest at a steady pace of 30 kph, the state weather service added.

Despite the two tropical depressions, Pagasa did not raise any topical cyclone wind signals over any part of the country as both weather systems were not anticipated to make landfall.

ALSO READ:

LPA floods parts of northern Cebu, 1 hurt in landslide

LPAs will not affect Cebu, fair weather expected until Tuesday

LPA may not hit C. Visayas but habagat to bring rains

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP