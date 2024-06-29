Shangri-La, Seda set up HRRACI hoop wars finals duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa and Seda Central Bloc eliminated their respective foes to setup the much-awaited championship showdown in the basketball event of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024.

This was after Shangri-La narrowly escaped JPark Island Resort, 71-69, in their tooth-and-nail semifinal battle, on Friday, June 28, at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, Seda Central Bloc had a contrasting outing after they staged a lopsided win over Kandaya Resort, 94-66, in the other semifinal match.

Jose Miguel Tabaloc put on a superb performance for Shangri-La after finishing with a huge double-double game of 21 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Jonathan Canceran was similarly impressive, cashing in 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Steve Castro led Seda with 19 markers, eight boards, nine assists, and five steals. Renzo Galdo chipped in 14 markers and seven boards, Marcus Fuentes and Roger Caytuna scored 12 points each, while Adrian Padilla added 10 points, two rebounds, and seven assists underscoring Seda’s balanced attack.

