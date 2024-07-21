SK in Cebu City brgys: P1M each for youth programs, trainings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is giving each of the 80 Sangguniang Kabataan Councils in the city a P1 million assistance.

This is to be used for the various programs and activities for the youth in each barangay such as sportsfests or training programs.

“Daghan kaayo niduol nako og nangayo og tabang sa ilang mga liga, nga ila kunong i-charge sa City-sponsored account sa Cebu City Government. I said ayaw namo’g hunahunaa pa kay ako nang i-release ang inyohang One Million Pesos,” said acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia in a recent press briefing.

(There are many [SK officials] who asked for help in their sports activities, that they would just charge in the city-sponsored account of the Cebu City government. I said no, don’t think of that because I will now release your one million pesos [financial assistance].)

Garcia also added that the City’s General Funds would provide the SK with funding.

The Acting Mayor said that the P1 million financial support was for immediate release and was distributed to each of the Sangguniang Kabataan councils on July 17, 2024.

Aside from the release of the P1 million financial assistance, Garcia also cited the need for the youth to learn more about the internet and social media which were the main sources of information today,

He said this during a training of SK officials on July 13 at the barangay hall of Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.

Matthew Jose H. Estenzo, one of the SK officials of Barangay Guadalupe, expressed his gratitude for receiving the financial assistance from the government on July 20, 2024.

“It is worth noting that we are one of the few LGUs that give that amount of support to our Sangguniang Kabataan. With a variation of SK funding among the 80 barangays, it provides an equal opportunity for all to implement various programs, projects, and activities according to the unique needs of our constituents,” Estenzo said.

He also mentioned that all SK Councils were given the opportunity to draft a proposal for approval by the city government.

With this, it provided them with the additional budgetary resources to implement their council’s advocacies in the areas of education, active citizenship, governance, health, and sports development, Estenzo added.

