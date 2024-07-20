Ahong issues CDO vs. sand and gravel supplier in Brgy. Bankal

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Lapu-Lapu City government has issued a cease and desist order (CDO) against a business in Brgy. Bankal, that is engaged in sand and gravel distribution, after a portion of their concrete fence collapsed on Friday afternoon, July 19.

A 62-year-old woman was injured while seven houses that were located close to the concrete fance were damaged.

Sand and gravel that were stored inside their compound also eroded into some of the damaged homes.

READ: Ahong Chan resigns too from PDP-Laban

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan was in Brgy. Bankal on Saturday morning to personally serve the CDO against LRA Sand and Gravel Supply.

Chan also brought assistance for the affected families.

READ: Ahong Chan is new RPOC-7 chairman

Based on the outcome of the initial investigation conducted by Lapu-Lapy City government, the rain that was experienced in the past few days contributed to the deterioration of the establishment’s concrete fence.

READ: Ahong suspension: Not true says surprised Lapu-Lapu mayor

In addition, the fence was no longer able to withstand the weight of the sand and gravel that were leaning on it.

Mayor Chan said that the establishment committed four deficiencies that included their lack of clearances and sanitary permit.

Chan also told the authorized representative, during his visit at the compound of LRA Sand and Gravel Supply, that they do not belong in a residential area.

“Kini residential area. Dili man ni siya stocking diri,” Chan said.

The owner of the establishment has promised to shoulder the medical expenses of the injured resident.

Also, cash assistance will be given to the owners of the damaged homes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP