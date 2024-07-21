Garces secures unanimous decision win vs. Paradero at ‘Mano a Mano sa Sugbo’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kit Ceron Garces showcased his readiness for bigger fights by securing a unanimous decision victory over two-time world title challenger Robert “Super Inggo” Paradero in the main event of the “Mano a Mano sa Sugbo” boxing event.

The fight took place on Saturday evening, July 20, at the Sky Hall of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Garces, representing the Talisay City-based Prime Fight Gym, emerged victorious in his first 10-rounder bout, part of a Winzir-backed fight card.

Despite Paradero’s greater experience, all three judges favored Garces, with two judges marking it 97-93 and one at 96-94.

The fight was thrilling, with both boxers battling fiercely from start to finish.

This win improved Garces’ record to eight wins, one defeat, and five knockouts. In contrast, Paradero, a seasoned, two-time WBA world minimumweight title challenger, saw his record fall to 19-8-2, with 13 knockouts.

“It was a great experience reaching ten rounds and winning. Many were pleased with our fight, and it felt great to defeat a veteran opponent,” Garces reflected on his victory.

“Our training was rigorous, which helped me recover quickly during the bout. My endurance was key, allowing me to outlast him. So far, he’s been my toughest opponent, but my sparring partners are even stronger.”

With this win, Garces expressed his eagerness for more significant challenges, including a potential title fight.

“I feel ready, and my coaches and boss agree based on my performance. I’m excited for a title fight as I’m getting older,” said the Talisay City native.

Prime Stags Sports president Jigo Dacua praised Garces’ performance, emphasizing their commitment to preparing him for tougher bouts.

“We knew the quality of his opponent, so we trained Kit thoroughly. His conditioning and composure were exceptional,” Dacua explained.

Looking ahead, Dacua revealed plans to secure a regional title fight for Garces.

“We’re aiming for a fight later this year, either in November or December. Given Kit’s convincing victory, we’re determined to secure a regional title for him,” he said.

The fight card also saw notable performances from other Prime Fight Gym boxers. Carlo Bacaro secured a second-round knockout against Jose Roda Jr. in the co-main event.

Meanwhile, Michael Adolfo and John Ver Espra won their bouts against Vergilio Silvano and Franz Carl Muyso by unanimous decision, respectively. Another prospect, Jhon Magos, achieved a second-round knockout against Ronald Bulacan. /clorenciana

