Collapsed riprap repairs in Mandaue set for completion this week

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Repair work on a 15-meter section of collapsed riprap in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, is ongoing and is expected to be completed within a week.

Personnel from ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. began repairs last Friday, November 1, following an assessment conducted on Thursday.

Additional personnel will be mobilized this week as employees return from the holidays, said Engr. Lrej Awit, Chief Technical Officer of ZLREJ.

ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp. is the contractor for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth District Engineering Office’s flood control project along the Butuanon River, which includes the collapsed riprap section.

The construction company personnel have already installed metal sheets and concrete pile caps along the damaged portion of the riprap.

Additionally, they have reinforced rebars to a height of 2.5 meters, based on the plan approved by the DPWH. The total height of the structure is five meters.

“After the sheet piles are driven into the ground, right on top of it is the concrete pile cap. From the concrete pile cap, 2.5 meters up is where we can see the reinforcing bars. Beyond 2.5 meters up to 5 meters, there are no more reinforcing bars, as that part is strictly a riprap, based on the approved DPWH design,” Awit explained.

Awit also clarified that metal sheets and steel bars had been reinforced even before the collapse, countering allegations of insufficient reinforcement and substandard project quality.

“Impossible walay sheet piles kay kung magpatung-patung ra mi og bato mangatumba na..Dili na tinuod nga walay kabilya,” he added.

Awit stated that water pressure buildup due to liquefaction from a water pipeline from a nearby company, along with constant heavy rains, contributed to the collapse.

He added that they are redirecting water from the pipeline of the nearby company.

“All we’re doing is creating an exit for that pipe through our structure instead of allowing water to accumulate behind it,” said Awit.

The affected section is part of a flood control project that spans 6,900 linear meters. The project has an allocated budget of P127 million, funded by the office of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, with the aim of enhancing the city’s infrastructure and protecting residents from flooding.

The project has yet to be turned over to the DPWH.

“As the general contractor, it is our commitment to address any issues or concerns on our end, because our reputation and license are at stake. There’s nothing we would do that’s substandard. We’ve mobilized our people, even over the holidays, to address this concern promptly, especially given the rainy season,” Awit said.

The project began two years ago, was updated in February 2024, and is expected to be completed on December 9, 2024.

Resident Lilia Cabiles noted that the riprap has helped protect them from flooding.

“Sa diha nang riprap, inig baha wala naman moabot ang tubig. Mao lang gyud amoang hangyo nga lig-unon lang gyud kay katung panahon nahugno delikado to if naay tawo sa ubos matabunan gyud to siya. Ako usa ko sa moagi dinha kanang motabok ko sa atbang,” Cabiles shared.

