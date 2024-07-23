More Filipinos are visiting Taiwan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourism officials from Taiwan are ramping up initiatives to entice more Filipinos to visit their country.

Recently, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Teco) held a travel fair here inviting travelers from the Visayas and Mindanao to explore Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government sent a delegation for the Taiwan Tourism Workshop held in a hotel in North Reclamation Area (NRA) last July 18.

The activity came after Taiwan extended the 14-day visa-entry in their country for Philippine passport holders to July 31, 2025.

The workshop had a travel mart, with organizers presenting tour packages, highlighting popular destinations in Taiwan, and the best of Taiwanese culture to guests.

The Taiwan Tourism Workshop was also aimed at boosting tourism between Taiwan and the Philippines, the organizers added.

More Filipinos visiting Taiwan

According to Teco, they saw an increase in the number of Filipino tourists flying to Taiwan.

During the first quarter this year, over 116,000 Filipinos visited Taiwan, which was a roughly three percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

In 2023, it welcomed 350,487 visitors from the Philippines, making Filipinos a significant market in their tourism sector.

Visitors from the Philippines is the fifth largest source of foreign arrivals, and the second-largest market from Southeast Asia, for the island-nation.

Meanwhile, Teco also unveiled the new branding identity titled TAIWAN– Waves of Wonder during its Travel Madness Expo held in the capital Manila held from July 12 to July 14.

Presently, Cebu has direct flights to Taiwan via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

