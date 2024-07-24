BE Residences ground breaks culture-wrapped development, Balai Cordova

Dayon kamo sa Balai as BE Residences, the residential arm of the BE Group of Companies, breaks ground its latest development venture, Balai Cordova, the first master-planned residential condominium in Cordova, Cebu. The event held on July 20, 2024, was attended by key stakeholders, project developers, and local officials, highlighting the project’s commitment to creating a culturally inspired living space.

Balai is a home for every Filipino. It’s a home for our own people. So it’s close to our hearts, it’s a home that we want to give to our people. Grand Benedicto

CEO and President of BE Group of Companies

A Filipino-inspired development

Balai Cordova is designed with deep respect for Filipino culture and values. The development features five towers with a total of 800 residential units with amenities that are thoughtfully crafted to resonate with Filipino traditions and modern needs. The project includes:

Dayun: The entry part of the development featuring a pool, playground, and communal spaces, all situated on the second floor.



Tapok: A dedicated area for remote work, acknowledging the growing trend of work-from-home arrangements.



Duwa: Spaces for play, including playgrounds for both children and adults, and a wellness walk on the ground floor designed to encourage residents to achieve 5,000 steps daily.

Envisioned as a thriving community, Balai Cordova includes a commercial street at the front that provides convenient access to neighborhood shops and essential services. This was done with the purpose of fostering a self-sufficient and vibrant community atmosphere in mind.

“Balai is a home for every Filipino. It’s a home for our own people. So it’s close to our hearts, it’s a home that we want to give to our people,” expressed CEO and President Grand Benedicto on what inspired the development.

Strategic location, market appeal, and sustainability

Situated in a rapidly developing area, Balai Cordova offers easy access to major commercial and business districts, making it an attractive option for potential residents. The primary market for Balai Cordova consists of investors who recognize the area’s growth potential, along with individuals seeking a more affordable yet accessible living option close to the city, calling to a tertiary market interested in short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, providing diverse opportunities for property investors.

Arturo Secuya, Balai Cordova’s architect, made sure to integrate sustainability and eco-friendly practices throughout its design and construction, emphasizing the use of low-flow fixtures, sustainable materials, and efficient building practices. The intention is not only to create an environmentally friendly living space but also to reduce traffic congestion and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan expressed their full support for the project, as it contributes greatly to the municipality’s development.

A commitment to excellence

Balai Cordova by BE Residences is a reflection of its deep commitment to quality and community. It is a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional living spaces that honor Filipino heritage while meeting modern demands. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of a project that promises to uplift the community and set new standards for residential developments in Cebu.

To stay updated on Balai Cordova’s development, visit their website here: https://beresidences.com/properties/balai-cordova/

